The Case for Security Instrumentation: Understanding and Measuring Cyber Risk

Cyber risk is now top of mind for C-level executives and the boards given the huge financial liability companies face when a breach occurs. Unfortunately, the financial impact of a potential cyber-attack still isn’t considered and measured like other systemic threats such as competitive pressures or product performance issues – mainly due to a lack of understanding of how to make such calculations.

At the same time, cyber-attacks are on the rise – and while millions of dollars are being invested by enterprises in security solutions, the number of breaches keeps increasing.

In truth, cyber risk is now about much more than safeguarding a company’s assets. It’s about corporate brand risk, operational risk, and financial risk. Gartner recently reported that CEOs are increasingly being blamed and fired as a result of cybersecurity-related events, more so than IT executives. The research states that CIOs concerned with IT risk need to help CEOs better understand security effectiveness and risk, and achieve greater defensibility with key stakeholders.

The situation that exists in corporations today is a growing gap between expectations around cybersecurity effectiveness and the reality of what is actually happening – opening companies up to tremendous risk by not addressing vulnerabilities that exist in their security infrastructure.

Continuing to throw more dollars at more security solutions, without a baseline understanding of what’s working and what’s not, will not give companies more protection. So what can CIOs do to better understand and address these gaps? How can they can better arm the C-suite with actionable insights about security effectiveness?

Ask the right questions

Security teams used to only have to worry about bits and bytes to determine the best security solutions to use. Today it’s about using cyber to enable the business and make it more effective across business units like sales, marketing, HR and finance – based on true quantitative measurements, not ‘squishy’ assumption-based metrics. Questions CIOs and security teams should be asking – and asking frequently – include: