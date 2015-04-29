Because most organizations are subject to industry-specific audit requirements, they must confirm that the right people have suitable access to the organization’s sensitive data.

However, data breaches are increasingly affecting organizations which should have high-quality safeguards in place, raising questions as to whether existing access certification processes are still able to do their job effectively.

The function of access certification is entirely sensible. As organizations become ever more subject to regulations regarding how they protect information, a formal checking process for access provisioning and privileges to data accessed is essential. The established approach is that access certification audits occur every six months or annually. Managers and other authorized personnel are required to conduct a meticulous review of users’ access and indicate whether access rights are correct.

Waves of security breaches have affected organizations of all sizes; the forecast for 2015 is more of the same. A common characteristic of several incidents is that the breached organizations were oblivious that an incident had occurred.

But why are organizations finding themselves ever more vulnerable to breaches, even after undertaking periodic certification reviews and successfully passing audits?

The explanation lies in the digital transformation organizations of all shapes and sizes are undertaking. Changes in how they operate, trade and interact with customers, prospects and partners are generating a massive surge in the volume, variety and velocity of information that organizations need their staff to access.

Organizations are finding it exceptionally difficult to put into effect high security standards while maintaining the higher levels of productivity expected from digitized enterprises.

A related issue is how workforces are becoming more flexible with user roles and responsibilities. This reflects how organizations have changed how they adjust to keep up with fast moving business needs, be these internal moves, new hires or employees leaving.

As a result, access rights and the resources they are allowed to use aren’t fixed and can change between these periodic access reviews, creating vulnerabilities that expose organisations to charges of regulatory non-compliance. Worse still, vulnerabilities could be taken advantage of by e-criminals or insider hackers.

To give an indication of the scale of the hidden challenge, my company worked with one multi-national enterprise last year. Using our technology, they were able to identify 1000+ abandoned contractor accounts, 130 terminated employee accounts that needed to be de-provisioned, 14,000 inactive user groups and 25+ users with access in excess of their role. And this was an organization that had an extremely strong information security team.