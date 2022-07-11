HowTo: Level Up MSPs’ Cybersecurity

A recent advisory issued by combined international cybersecurity agencies Five Eyes warned that cyber-attacks against managed service providers (MSP) are increasing. With this trend expected to continue, MSPs need to take strategic action to reduce their risk of falling victim to a cyber intrusion. After all, since MSPs have privileged access to customers’ networks, successful attacks give hackers the green light to hit thousands of customers with ransomware in one blow.

Only the most robust cybersecurity protection and recovery strategy will keep clients digitally safe and protected. However, despite many MSPs understanding that they need to optimize their cybersecurity protection, many are yet to take actionable steps, leaving them vulnerable to threats.

Why is Cybersecurity Important for MSPs?

For MSPs, being a guardian of clients’ assets means securely protecting their data. To avoid potentially devastating consequences of a supply-side cyber-attack, educating clients on cybersecurity best practices is key. After all, a breach can incur costly ransoms, financial impacts and legal costs, exposing their entire client base and leaving their reputation in shatters.

Adding to this, since the pandemic-induced widespread distribution of devices and applications in tech ecosystems due to working from anywhere, cybersecurity practices are slacking. An HP study claims that 30% of people working from home ignored cybersecurity best practices. Furthermore, the Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 reports that of the 39% of UK businesses who experienced an attack in the last 12 months, the most common threat vector was phishing emails (83%).

There are always ways organizations can improve on their digital defenses. Here are five key steps MSPs can take to sharpen up their cybersecurity best practices:

1) Define a Cybersecurity Strategy for Each Client

The first phase should be to assess the current applications and tools the MSP uses. With typically about 45 different tools within an average MSPs tech stack, it’s worth assessing if any have become obsolete, are duplicating a function or need upgrading. A streamlining process can reduce the load for the team to monitor, maintain and manage. Knowing that 92% of organizations would all too easily drop their MSP for one which offers the “right solution” is a threat worth heeding.

2) Know Where Backed up Data is

MSPs can’t afford to overlook data backup – particularly since data is arguably a client’s most important asset. In fact, the entire file directory for the Pixar film Toy Story 2 was nearly lost due to a simple accidental delete and was merely saved by an employee who happened to have a copy – saving hours of work and millions of dollars. A robust data strategy isn’t just backing up – it means keeping a log of where all the data is stored for easy retrieval.