The huge number of components, devices and users, and the enormous volume of data that is created, transmitted and saved every day, mean that organizations must manage complex systems. Every day these systems are subject to different types of attack against the sensitive information of clients, employees, and confidential business data.

Despite the evolution of technology, management protection systems within companies, awareness plans, and massive investments against hackers and cyber-attacks, organizations continue to be threatened.

In fact this condition is spreading. The Ponemon Institute found that in 2014 the average cost to a company from a data breach was up 15% from the previous year. Attackers have become even more dangerous, using the help of social engineering, sophisticated automated tools and a wide range of other methods. Malicious and criminal attacks were the most costly types of cybercrime to a business, the study found.

Years ago, companies used to keep these incidents and breaches secret to save reputation and the loss of customers, suppliers, and partners. But lately companies and information security professionals have started to accept that data breaches are often impossible to prevent.

Now an organization’s information security posture should consider risk resilience and incident response plans in order to manage and mitigate the damaging impacts of data breaches. There are already some methods that intend to help organizations with such issues.

First, organizations need to know about their data sensitivity (the kind of data they have and how important it is). They need to apply policies and regular audits on how to access data, remove the parts they do not need, protect the sensitive elements and ensure what is left is well organized and easily searchable.

Sensitive, high-value documents such as customer records, intellectual property and contracts need special treatment. The growing volume of data and different media, devices and systems used as storage devices makes the locking-down process complicated.

One way to lock data down is to use encryption techniques to secure the confidentiality, availability, integrity and nonrepudiation of data just for intended users. Encryption techniques are used to secure safe transfer from one storage place to another, then to secure data within storage systems within organizations and also to secure data in storage systems like the cloud.

Another method is to use tools that will enable privileged management and access rights for the document and files. This can be done by using passwords which will allow only the right users to have access to specific data.

Moreover, in order to keep data secure, attention should be paid to the download process of different applications. Applications should be downloaded only from the secure sources which are known as official application stores. Downloaded applications from insecure sources can infect devices with malware and viruses.

In conclusion, data breaches will happen, so to successfully manage data, effective solutions should be used, locking the data down in a way which keeps it secure. Even if a company is subject to a data breach, saved data will still be safe and the attacker will not have be able to have access and gain information. This will minimize the damage that can be done.