Data Security Obligations Could be Increased in North Carolina

Go back to the year 2005: the iPhone was still two years away, Facebook was still a niche product, Tweeting was a birds-only activity, and North Carolina became one of the first states in the union to enact a data breach notification statute.

The North Carolina Identity Theft Protection Act (ITPA) imposed data protection obligations that have now become standard in most states’ data breach notification statutes.

In the years following ITPA’s enactment, virtually all states have passed similar legislation. For its part, the North Carolina General Assembly seemed content to allow the ITPA to remain unchanged.

That state of affairs may be coming to an end.

Following a series of high-profile breaches in 2017, state lawmakers have signaled an inclination to take a tougher stance in the bipartisan Act to Strengthen Identity Theft Practices (ASITP). If ASITP becomes law, North Carolina will have some of the most stringent data protection laws in the nation.

“As more and more of our daily activities involve digital interactions, ensuring the safety of North Carolina’s citizen’s data is of critical importance,” said sponsoring Rep. Jason Saine. “When there is a breach, we need to ensure that consumers are notified in a timely fashion and that they have the tools they need to protect their personal identity from bad actors.”

Currently, ITPA in North Carolina mandates that businesses safeguard the personal information of their customers and clients. “Publishing” or failing to safeguard the personally identifiable information (PII) of residents could potentially violate the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The violator would be liable for heavy damages and attorneys’ fees.

Among other provisions, ITPA requires that businesses: