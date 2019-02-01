Converged OT/IT Networks Introduce New Security Risks

There’s no denying that the “Industry 4.0” revolution has dramatically transformed how manufacturing and other industrial companies operate. Industrial IT teams, which traditionally performed manual operations supported by “dumb” electronic controls, are now data-driven units that rely on analytics and automated operations to drive efficiency, product quality, business decisions and bottom-line performance.

At the core of the “Industry 4.0” trend, is the convergence of operations technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks. Or, put another way, industrial and traditional corporate networks.

While this union of these formerly disparate networks certainly facilitates data exchange and enables organizations to improve business efficiency, it also comes with a host of new security concerns.

Until recently, industrial control systems (ICS) and other OT devices were deployed in isolation and without security measures. There was no reason for IT professionals to worry about security, as technologies were closed off from traditional IT networks. But now, as OT and IT networks converge and devices become IP-enabled and part of the network ecosystem, the protected walls around these formerly isolated devices are coming down.

This means that industrial control systems, sensors and other controllers are now industrial internet of things (IIoT) endpoints on the converged IT/OT network, and this has dramatically expanded organizations’ attack surface and opened them up to increased security risk.

In fact, ICS attacks are becoming more frequent, not only for the traditional reasons (e.g., industrial sabotage, critical infrastructure attacks, etc.), but also because a penetration of either the OT or IT network can introduce the possibility of moving laterally to compromise assets on the other. In other words, a successful attack on a control system could result in a corporate data breach, and an infiltration of an enterprise IT network could end in an ICS attack.

This is particularly frightening because many of these OT-related networks handle critical functions, such as electric power, clean running water, manufacturing processes, live-saving healthcare treatments, etc. – and if they were compromised, the results would be catastrophic.

In this new threat landscape, industrial IT teams now find themselves struggling to secure assets and environments that were initially deployed without security in mind. As a result, two main security challenges have emerged: