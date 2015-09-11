RASP is changing the negative perception of data tainting as a tool for application security, writes John Matthew Holt

‘Data tainting’, sometimes misleadingly called ‘taint checking’, has been used in several computer programming languages to provide crude application protection and vulnerability identification features. These implementations have sought to use data tainting as a mechanism to prevent malicious users from executing commands on a host computer.

However, its real-world effectiveness for protecting web applications from business-logic vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross site scripting (XSS) has been limited by a simplistic security assumption that untainted data is good and tainted data is bad. In practice this type of security decision-making only works for a small category of basic security vulnerabilities and circumstances.

In Perl, one popular programming language with data tainting support, the runtime has the ability to flag as tainted a piece of data that arrives from outside the program. Similarly, the Ruby runtime also provides a mechanism where an object can have a taint flag that, when set, indicates the data came from an unreliable source and cannot be used for certain operations. Several other languages also support data tainting in one form or another.

Generally, all of these implementations work by setting a ‘taint-bit’ for an object when that object contains data from an untrusted source. Later, if an attempt is made to pass a tainted parameter to a sensitive or important API (a ‘sink’ in programmer parlance), then the language’s runtime environment will produce an error message or abort the operation. In this way, data tainting monitors the use of externally inputted, un-validated data by an application’s business logic.

Monitoring non-validated data, and blocking it when necessary, is a non-trivial matter. Without input validation the application is free to make unrestrained use of tainted data, and becomes vulnerable to several types of attacks. These include cross-site scripting, where maliciously written URLs can insert executable text into a dynamically generated webpage; hidden field tampering, where the hidden fields of a web page are manipulated; or cookie poisoning, where false data is inserted into user cookies to trick a website.

Of these, command injection attacks pose the most serious threat. Especially SQL attacks, where a hacker adds malicious code to the query entry field to change its meaning. If the attack is successful the hacker can trick an SQL database into executing commands and gain partial or complete access to the database.

The result can be catastrophic. By simply tricking the SQL server into interpreting carefully crafted text strings as commands, an attacker may not only read an entire database table but modify it at will, and possibly even gain control access to the operating system itself.