People Are Not Broken, Passwords Are

For way too long our industry has been blaming the failings of an out-dated access mechanism on users and doing a good job of getting away with it, says Brian Spector

Every breach sees another flurry of pundits reminding people of the importance of good password hygiene. People are tired of being told that they must create ever-lengthening passwords for each individual service or application, an apathy which compounds the problem further.

The insinuation that it is the user’s fault for daring to use a login they can remember, instead of a 16-character hexadecimal string, also jars. Yet every high profile breach sees the same message. The onus is put on consumers to change their username and password because, despite this being a problem borne of technology, it is the user that needs to change.

The IT security sector is unique in this respect. There are not many industries where failure of the primary function is taken so lightly, and the emphasis shifted onto the user so slickly.

The concept of passwords itself is not terrible, it’s just they have become obsolete as an access mechanism. Why does the security industry, where concepts like machine-learning and artificial intelligence are common parlance, so heartily accept a 45-year-old approach? Developed before rainbow tables, automated brute-force attacks, and at a time when a modern desktop would be thought of as a super-computer, it is a thread that threat actors started pulling at a long time ago. It has now been fully unwoven.

More practically, at a time when the rhetoric has openly switched from perimeter defense to an acceptance that organizations will be breached, the password database presents a huge risk point. Many CISOs and network admins assume that if this is salted and hashed, it has an adequate level of protection. This is just not the case.

Such methods have long been superseded by the on-going march of cloud computing. The common misconception is that the computational power needed to crack such a huge list of variables makes it an impossible task. This may have been the case some years ago. However, with formidable clusters now available for rental on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure amongst others, the necessary muscle is very much available and easily affordable. Such power can make countless numbers of password guesses per second. Everything from MD5 to Bcrypt is vulnerable, a scary thought for any organization.