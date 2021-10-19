Phishing Reports Show You There's a Problem, but What's Next?

Phishing, smishing and now vishing. Social engineering attacks are the number one cybersecurity threat to any enterprise, and they’re on the rise. According to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Report, phishing and business email compromise scams caused an estimated $1.85bn in adjusted loss in 2020. There is also an estimated 200% increase in phishing attacks each year. Companies typically conduct penetration tests to discover vulnerabilities in their networks and see how well employees fare against a typical social engineering attack.

These assessments provide invaluable data and are an essential part of enterprise security, but statistics alone are insufficient. Security professionals need a plan to take that data, identify potentially vulnerable employees, and create lasting behavior change. So let’s look at some simple steps to make sure your team is protected.

First, handle your most at-risk employees. Cyber-criminals know that companies utilize software that blocks most malicious emails, so they’re getting creative. Instead of sending a phishing attempt to a large group of employees, they’ll target a handful, making it much easier to bypass email security systems and reach a potential victim. With phishing simulation testing and reporting in place, you’ll know quickly which members of your team are the most susceptible to those attacks. But what next? Quick intervention and targeted training are essential here.

We know that annual or even biannual training is not enough and is not always effective. Employees quickly forget what they’ve learned. On the other hand, if an employee fails a phishing simulation test and is immediately given constructive training, they’re much more likely to understand the problem, retain the information and change their behavior in the future. If you don’t intervene and provide them with targeted training, chances are they’ll click on a suspicious link in the future as well.