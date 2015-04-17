Playing Host to the Hacker

For years, we’ve heard the mantra ‘it’s not if, but when’ a breach will occur. But what if the worst has already happened? What if defenses have been breached and data and resources are at risk? Assuming a posture of compromise is fast becoming accepted wisdom.

For too long organizations have focused on defense. But with the invaders already inside the walls this strategy is now fast becoming obsolete. Traditional technical defenses cannot keep pace, even when well-configured and aligned with good practice. Efforts need to focus on active monitoring and establishing a state of preparedness that facilitates rapid response and recovery.

Security strategy needs to change and recognize the realization of the threat, rather than pretending it will never and has never happened. Do you know what is happening on your systems? Can you be sure only authorized devices running authorized software are in your business? Do you know what communications come in and out of your business? If you did find something troubling, what do you do next?

The chances are that something has happened and may still be happening on your systems because looking and seeing are not the same thing.

Part of the problem is diagnosis. It can be difficult to determine if a breach has occurred, particularly if a cyber-criminal has directly targeted your organization. Targeted attacks will use advanced evasive actions, as the attacker wishes to operate discreetly to extract data or to utilize the connection to carry out further crimes.

Sensitive data will often be siphoned out of organizations in amongst the noise of daily network business activities. Advanced malware writers and cyber-criminals may even adopt the behavior patterns of employees. By the time suspicions are raised, the damage may well have been done, with those responsible long gone.

Organizations are often ignorant of these cyber-squatters, with the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) finding 66% of surveyed organizations didn’t discover security breaches until several months had passed. Worse still, the 2014 DBIR states the attackers were often able to complete their objectives unchallenged with less than 25% of the surveyed compromises detected within days.

The recent attack carried out by Carbunak/Anunak on the banking industry illustrates the problem of how damaging the slow-burn attack can be. The heist saw a spear-phishing attack used to introduce malware onto the system that was able to monitor keystrokes with screenshots captured every 20 seconds to build-up a reliable picture of working practices.