Over the last few weeks, the US government consistently sounded the alarm about the threats our critical infrastructure will face if cyber-attacks become a foundational part of Russian aggression as their invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) alerted American companies to the threat of cyber-attacks from Russian threat actors as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine. Multiple advisories, sometimes released jointly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA), urged critical infrastructure organizations, in particular, to get their “shields up.”

However, the resounding quiet on the cyber front has also left some feeling like this may be unnecessary. Recent news now suggests that many believe a debilitating cyber-attack from Russia is unlikely.

But the reality is that Russian threat actors have attacked US critical infrastructure with significant impact (i.e., SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline). In fact, the same article that suggests there will not be a catastrophic cyber-attack from Russia goes through a long list of effective attacks against US critical infrastructure. With such clear and recent examples of highly successful cyber-attacks, coupled with the current state of the world, it seems astonishing that we are not emphasizing the need to use this “quiet moment” to improve protection and prepare.

As part of the government’s response to the myriad of successful cyber-attacks against federal government and critical infrastructure systems over the past year, CISA now maintains a catalog of nearly 500 critical vulnerabilities to prioritize what organizations need to patch immediately. A week after the Russian invasion started, 95 vulnerabilities were added to the list.

These resources are helpful, but we know that many critical infrastructure organizations are short-staffed and already working hard to keep basic cyber defense measures up to date. That’s why critical infrastructure executives need to know more than which vulnerabilities are important overall. They need to know which ones are most prevalent across their sector, which ones are in their networks or tools and if Russian actors have previously exploited these exposures or vulnerabilities.