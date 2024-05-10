The Data Privacy Risks from Video Surveillance at the Paris Olympics

The level of video surveillance across 41 venues and their environs at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is predicted to be one of the records broken at the 2024 Games, far outstripping past Olympics. The French government sees it as a necessity to prevent terrorist attacks, but the extent of the planned video surveillance coverage has already been causing controversy. Privacy campaigners have expressed concerns about how the data collected will be used and AI-driven analysis managed. Many are worried the plans will set a precedent for other events, with Germany potentially to follow suit at Euro 2024. Taking the stance that analysis of video footage will help to protect millions of attendees, the government has tried to quell fears by setting out what information will be collected and how it will be processed. It has been at pains to point out that facial recognition is not being applied to the footage. The AI-powered surveillance algorithms use computer software to analyze images captured by the cameras in real time and are trained only to recognize and send alerts when noting pre-defined unusual behavior or objects. This includes abnormal crowd movement and density, weapons and abandoned objects, fire breakouts, and any contravention of traffic direction rules. When the system detects suspicious activity, it is scrutinized by humans before decisions are made about taking further action.

Raising the Bar for Performance and Resilience To gather this intelligence, hundreds of cameras are going to generate vast amounts of unstructured video data to store and analyze in real time. Critically, the surveillance system will need to be highly resilient to ensure that if any application or hardware fails, there’s immediate failover so continuity is maintained. Losing any footage could have significant security implications. Crucial moments of suspicious activity might be missed, impeding efforts to recognize potential threats and prevent attacks, or stop dangerous situations from escalating. Timely investigation of incidents or crimes could be jeopardized or prolonged without video evidence to reconstruct events, seek out perpetrators and corroborate eyewitness accounts. If uninterrupted video recording isn’t available to verify what’s happening on the ground, there’s a bigger risk of false accusations against innocent bystanders. And losing vital sections of footage wouldn’t go down well with the public, heightening concerns about reliability and transparency. The extent of the impact would depend on the criticality and length of what’s missing, but any loss could create security gaps and complicate real-time analysis and response. Not a position the French government would relish with millions of spectators and global media watching. Unstructured Data is No Longer a Hurdle Handling this massive volume of unstructured information efficiently and securely requires the latest video surveillance recording and storage technology, capable of scaling to support thousands of cameras, with the highest levels of uptime, and with the ability to support and run multiple surveillance applications, like advanced crowd intelligence analytics. Legacy network video recorders (NVRs) were not built to support video surveillance operations at scale, as each application on the system, like analytics, access control and video management, would need a dedicated server to operate.

