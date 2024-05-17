Three Psychological Theories to Ensure Cybersecurity Training Sticks

Cybercrime is rising sharply, with hackers using advanced AI and sophisticated social engineering tactics to exploit human weaknesses to avoid and bypass strong technical defenses. The pace of cybercriminals’ innovation is outstripping companies’ abilities to respond, turning even our most trusted employees into a potential threat. The only way to really protect companies and people is by changing human behavior and building security cultures – we need all employees to understand how hackers act – and then help us outsmart them. The challenge is to create programs that aren’t both dull to participate in, and quickly forgotten once completed.

Taking a Behavioral Approach to Training Research and advisory company Forrester Research Inc. has challenged the cybersecurity training industry to come up with better ways to educate and enable “the workforce to protect themselves and their organization against cyber-attacks.” In a time where criminals are getting ever more brazen in their approaches, this can only realistically be achieved with new tools. Criminals exploit our innate humanity – sending messages that trigger our ingrained flight or fight response: your child is being held hostage; your house is about to be foreclosed; your life savings are being syphoned out of your account. Something bad is going to happen, and it’s going to happen right now – our limbic system kicks in and logic is prone to fly out the window. Users must be given levers to preserve and regain emotional control. This will give them the ability to pause and tap into the better parts of their nature – the frontal cortex, where rational, logical thought exists. Research from psychology offers ways to work in concert with how people naturally operate, tapping into the human element and making training more effective. Pulling from the behavioral research corpus means using rigorously studied, academically proven techniques in human behavior. It’s no longer guesswork – there’s research to back up the approach. Let’s look at three of these theories in more detail, and explain exactly how they can be used in designing training programs to help employees build lasting connections, with the aim of making secure behavior second nature. Tapping into Flow Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi pioneered the field of “positive psychology,” with a particular focus on the concept of “flow.” The flow is sometimes described as being “in the zone,” where there is a heightened sense of focus and immersion during challenging and enjoyable activities. Most people can imagine what flow looks like, although achieving it consistently is more difficult. One technique is matching content and exercises to someone’s skill level as overly basic material or tasks will bore users, while things that are too complex will confuse them. Material also needs to steadily advance in difficulty, so people feel challenged and engaged. Increasingly, designers are borrowing techniques developed for tabletop and video games.

"Learning is made more interesting by allowing users to get involved within stories, experience things and then reflect on what happened for better retention"