Resilient Futures: A Blueprint for Securing Society in 2022 and Beyond

Cybersecurity in 2022 is an industry on a strong upward trajectory. The sector is projected to grow from strength to strength, with industry analysis suggesting a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. Yet, despite the huge levels of growth and investment, cyber-attacks remain rampant – and largely successful. Every minute, $2,900,000 is lost to cybercrime.

What can we do to foster a security culture that helps stop this? As with so many modern scenarios we find ourselves dealing with – climate change, income inequality, the battle against COVID-19 – it’s crucial to remember that no man is an island. We all need to collaborate. Whether a start-up or industry veteran, we all have similar missions, and working in silos serves no one.

For vendors, this means a consideration of the product ecosystem when developing your own technologies. We must develop our products and services in collaboration and use our collective commercial power as a direct means to influence and change the state of cybersecurity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While this is something that can be counterintuitive to the perceived wisdom of how many businesses operate, rightly considering their bottom lines first, the larger battle against cybercrime should take precedence in this instance.

It’s not about short-term competition but growing a cybersecurity ecosystem that can secure all our futures.

Vendors are an important part of this drive towards a protected, connected future, but they cannot do it alone. Policymakers have a role to play too. The UK’s policymakers have made some positive steps in developing a cybersecurity policy that moves towards a position of resilience. For example, UK Research and Innovation’s Digital Security By Design challenge, which hopes to implement updated hardware architecture, develop the software and system development tools that will run on it and demonstrate this in at least two industry sectors. Yet, we can do more.

Initiatives such as this need to be expanded and nurtured, with a framework developed to enable fast-paced policy development and implementation to combat the ever-shifting sands of our battle against cyber-criminals.