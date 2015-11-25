Responding to insider threats

The harm caused by data breaches, like theft of intellectual property, loss of financial and other critical-value information is epidemic. Resulting damage to governments, corporations and individuals can be vast, from marred reputations, disaster recovery costs, loss of intellectual property and competitive position. Further still, the Council of the European Union has agreed that new fines for breaches of EU privacy and data protection law could be up to €1 million or 2% of the company’s global annual turnover[1]. More than one-third of all cybercrime incidents and security breaches are caused by insiders[2]. Each insider has his or her own motivations – it could be financial, political, accidental or even emotional – but the common factor among these people is that they all inappropriately access an organization’s critical-value data. Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning are some of the most public examples of insiders who have exploited their access to highly sensitive information to leak it to third parties. A user becomes an insider threat once they are inside the system, and it doesn’t matter whether he or she is a current or former employee or an external contractor. It is easy to understand why some organizations have avoided the issue. Fear of cost, legal issues around monitoring and surveillance, not understanding your threat landscape and where your sensitive information is the challenge of detecting and deterring insider threats appears massive and it is hard to know where to start. The answer lies in focusing efforts on very speci?c and de?nable targets: Your critical-value data and the very limited ways in which an insider threat actor could access, gather, and ex?ltrate that data from your network.

Focus on the Insider Threat Actor Detecting and investigating insider leaks is a complex task. You need to focus on what the insider threat actor wants to achieve and the ways in which they can do it, and have an understanding what data is valuable to your company, and what data could be valuable to others. It is important to understand that while information technology is virtually boundless, human interaction with technology is limited. In other words, there are only so many ways to access, gather, and exfiltrate critical-value data from a system or network. Focusing your efforts on the limited use of technology and the relatively small number of ways in which people can move data yields results much faster than a broader approach. To achieve this focus, you must bring together many disciplines from across the organization. For example, limiting the ways people can interact with systems and networks will make it easier to identify an insider exfiltrating data. One way to achieve this is with IT usage policies and technical measures that prevent your employees from connecting USB storage devices to their workstations. Apart from that, your need to focus on protecting important information, not all data, as it is necessary to identify and locate its critical-value data - the crown jewels. This requires cooperation and often negotiation between data owners across your firm.