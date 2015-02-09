A Hybrid Approach: Rewriting the Rules for DDoS Defense

The dilemma for organizations when implementing an effective DDoS defense is whether to deploy on-premises DDoS protection or subscribe to a cloud-based provider. These decisions are not taken lightly, as the threat landscape is wide ranging and increasingly sophisticated.

Organizations outlining their DDoS defense strategy typically begin by looking to out-of-band defenses and anti-DDoS scrubbing-lane approaches for re-routing traffic once an attack has been identified. This approach is a good first step for DDoS prevention; however, it’s only the tip of the iceberg. The recommendation from industry analysts is to execute a two-pronged approach, to include in-line, real time detection and attack mitigation as the primary means for DDoS defense, and cloud anti-DDoS for full pipe saturation attacks.

Here’s why: partial saturation attacks are becoming more commonplace. These DDoS attacks are large (relatively speaking), but only last for a short period of time, and they do not fully saturate the internet link. While these attacks can be devastating to unprotected downstream border defenses, hosted customers or internet-facing services, the motive is most often financial gain or stealing sensitive data. Additionally, these partial saturation events are not long enough in duration for attacks to be detected and re-routed quickly enough for cloud-based DDoS mitigation solutions to provide much, if any benefit.

When assessing DDoS defense strategies, the solutions aren’t like-for-like comparisons. However, there is a suggested approach to protect against the entire spectrum: hybrid on-premise and cloud DDoS mitigation. Let’s look at each of the components.

Cloud Anti-DDoS Solution

DDoS protection, provisioned as a service, is most often an on-demand option for large-scale attacks. Massive volumetric attacks occur when more traffic than the total bandwidth of a network link is sent, which no amount of hardware resources will effectively combat.

Human intervention is critical to an on-demand defense approach – once detected an analyst must then decide to enable the transition to the cloud. In a recent study nearly 50% cited customer complaints as their initial means of DDoS notification. The time from detection to mitigation could range to upwards of one hour with this approach. However, the majority of volumetric attacks last 30 minutes or less. By the time your on-demand defenses are engaged the damage is done.

With out-of-band cloud anti-DDoS, visibility and analysis begin only after the traffic has been re-routed to the scrubbing service, allowing for little if any insight into the attack, eliminating all analysis capabilities.

Some businesses that frequently experience these attacks subscribe to an always-on anti-DDoS cloud solution service. The costs associated with this are substantial. If frequent, massive volumetric DDoS attacks are the Achilles’ heel of your organization, it’s hard to put a price on uninterrupted service availability.