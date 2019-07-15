SAST: Beginning at the End

It’s easy to start security by beginning at the end – using external, late-cycle, full-system testing such as penetration testing (I might call this something like DevTestOpsSec). This testing is great for demonstrating that the application/system doesn’t contain any of the vulnerabilities enumerated in OWASP, but this black-box testing is not the most efficient way to actually produce code that is more secure.

We don’t want to rely on black-box testing as a way to secure our software or find bugs, as much as we want to use it to prove that the software is secure. So if the penetration testing finds a vulnerability, we need to ask ourselves why and try to address the root cause underlying the problem.

This is when we move from a “test security in” to a security-by-design mentality. For this, you’ll find static application security testing (SAST) tools such as static code analysis, with support for OWASP.

But SAST is a pain, isn’t it?

The beauty of static analysis is that you don’t need to have the whole application or system finished, so you can start checking for security problems much earlier in the cycle (to shift-left security testing). If you’re doing security late or near the end of your development (DevOpsSec), you can use static analysis to push security earlier, before testing even begins, while the code is actually being written (DevSecOps).

The ugly side of static analysis is that it has a reputation for being very noisy, for example producing hundreds or even thousands of violations right when you thought you were ready to release. Luckily there are some very good strategies for dealing with this. Here are a few things to keep in mind: