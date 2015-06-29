Former FBI special agent, Thomas Trier, advocates the creation of a security task force within organizations

Throughout my 30+ year law enforcement and security career, the issue that was most difficult to overcome, but very crucial to success, was the need for collaboration between diverse police departments with varying missions and viewpoints.

For example, US federal agents, state law enforcement and local law enforcement may be investigating the same gang in their respective jurisdictions from different angles. Local law enforcement wants the gang out of their city. The state officer’s mission is to clear the state of the gang. The federal agent, however, has the mission to disrupt and dismantle the gang’s operations and membership.

Federal agencies concentrate much of their criminal enterprise investigations on bringing the different agencies into a task force, with the overall mission of dismantling the gang. Using the different federal, state and local methods to target the gang’s activities in a collaborative effort maximizes the effectiveness of all levels of law enforcement. The collaborative law enforcement task force has proven to be a successful in the United States.

It is becoming more and more apparent that that physical security, information security, cybersecurity and risk management personnel must coordinate their efforts, dealing in threats that cross all arenas. As in the law enforcement example, each of the security departments has its own area of responsibility or specific mission.

The physical security professional will focus on the physical protection of personnel and assets. The information security professional focuses on the protection of an entity’s information, and the cybersecurity professional concentrates on the protection of information technology systems. Even though there is some crossover, these departments rarely meet unless there is a crisis, when it is often too late to prevent substantial damage.