Almost every single day—I talk to people who are planning to move their organization's data to the cloud. As a vertical-agnostic concept, it's hard to find an industry that isn't thinking about cloud migration.

Cisco predicts that, by 2021, 94% of global data center traffic will be processed in the cloud.

This is dramatically different from just a few years ago. Back then, if you asked an enterprise organization if they had plans to move to the cloud, it was like flipping a coin. At the time, enterprises were worried that the cloud inherently lacked security—because of the old bromide that the cloud is "somebody else's computer."

The major cloud providers listened, upping their security and compliance game while continuing to demonstrate the business agility cloud solutions could offer. Now, enterprises, on the whole, can't seem to get enough cloud.

For many, their security has suffered. Their fears were staring back at them in the mirror.

There's a hole in my AWS bucket

Consider just one archetype of a cloud security disaster: An IT administrator looks around his office and data center, sees all of his on-prem security solutions—database security, intrusion prevention system, anti-malware software, firewalls, physical security measures, etc.—and from there assumes that (or, at least, acts like) his cloud environment is just as secure. Consequently, he fails to build in additional security layers into the cloud environment—probably while utterly botching his security configurations.

Sounds silly, right? But the problem is endemic. In Amazon Web Services alone, an estimated seven percent of AWS S3 buckets are configured to allow unrestricted access. The list of enterprise IT organizations who had their private data publicly exposed in 2017 because of misconfigured AWS S3 buckets (whether because they did it themselves or because one of their third-party vendors put their data at risk) is long.