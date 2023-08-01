State of the Nation: Exploring the UK Cyber Landscape

Despite being a technologically developed country, the UK faces an uphill struggle against advancing cyber threats. As a leading economy with significant influence on global affairs, it has become a target for nation-state hacking groups from various countries who have set their sights on government agencies, defense organizations, critical infrastructure and industries to gather intelligence, disrupt operations or gain a strategic advantage.

For example, in November 2022, Russian-affiliated hacktivist group KillNet launched DDoS attacks on multiple UK websites, including the Royal Family, in response to the government’s support for Ukraine.

Ransomware attacks have also become a significant concern. Cyber-criminals deploy ransomware to encrypt systems and data, demanding a ransom payment in exchange for restoring access. These attacks can disrupt critical services, affect businesses and cause financial losses. Ransomware attacks have targeted both government institutions and private organizations. For example, in January 2023, Royal Mail overseas deliveries were disrupted by a ransomware attack carried out by Russia-affiliated group LockBit, who later leaked the data and renewed its demands.

Supply chain attacks have also increased in volume and severity over the last few years. By targeting the software or hardware supply chain to compromise trusted products or services, attackers can gain unauthorized access to organizations’ networks, distribute malware or conduct other malicious activities.

These attacks pose significant risks to UK organizations, including government agencies and private enterprises. In March 2023, North Korea-linked threat actors corrupted a vulnerability in the VoIP system 3CX to launch a large-scale supply chain attack. It was later discovered that the breach was linked to another incident in the financial trading platform Trading Technologies.

Social engineering techniques, such as phishing and business email compromise (BEC), are also commonly used to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or downloading malware. According to our research, email-delivered attacks account for 86% of all file-based attacks in the wild, and they are getting more sophisticated. Phishing Scams 3.0, which impersonate a trusted person or service, have boomed in the last few months, with 33,817 attacks in February and March alone.

The volume of attacks is also not equal across different vertical sectors, with education and healthcare being targeted more frequently than others. These industries often handle sensitive data, perform critical services to citizens and are increasingly reliant on networked devices, which makes them very attractive to cyber-criminals. This year, Vice Society claimed responsibility for a ransomware attack on the University of Duisburg-Essen, while the US healthcare software provider NextGen reported a data breach that compromised the personal records of more than 1 million patients.

In response to the volume and severity of attacks, governments, law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity organizations are working collaboratively to mitigate threats, enhance cybersecurity capabilities, raise awareness and promote best practices to protect critical assets and infrastructure. There have been global champions leading the charge. Earlier this year, the FBI, Department of Justice (DoJ) and international partners successfully disrupted the notorious ransomware group Hive, preventing more than $130 million in payouts.