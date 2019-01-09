Suspending Privacy Shield? A Look at What's At Stake

For much of 2018, GDPR took center stage and not much was said about Privacy Shield. Until now. Since the spring, interest in Privacy Shield has surged with more than 1,000 additional organizations applying for the program.

Privacy Shield is designed for companies that transfer personal data to the US from the EU as part of their business operations, and to help them to demonstrate that they protect data in compliance with strict EU data protection laws.

Earlier this summer, however, the European Parliament deemed that US efforts to comply with the Privacy Shield program were inadequate and that unless corrective actions were taken, they would recommend its suspension. Currently under review by the European Commission, there’s risk of Privacy Shield being suspended — despite the strong market demand for it.

What are the implications for US companies doing business in Europe if this were to happen, and what’s actually at stake?

What’s at stake with Privacy Shield?

With organizations increasingly relying on data to power their businesses and increasingly conducting cross-border business activities, complex privacy regulations have become the new reality, as have the solutions that help organizations manage compliance. For US companies serving European markets, Privacy Shield is a critical mechanism for facilitating compliant data flows and its suspension could wreak havoc.

Privacy Shield provides the flexible approach US companies require to effectively transfer data out of the EU. If it goes away, this flexibility would go away immediately and companies would have to resort to one of two options: