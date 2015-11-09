The last few weeks have been eventful in the cybersecurity world, with three high-profile data breaches being revealed. We’ve become fairly accustomed to hearing about security breaches and while most businesses are becoming aware that it isn’t a case of ‘if’ they are hacked, but ‘when’, events in the UK over the course of the seven days between 22 and 29 October 2015 indicate just how complex cyber security is today. First ISP TalkTalk announced that it had been the victim of a cyber-attack and is, to date, unsure how many of its four million customers are affected; a Marks & Spencer ‘website glitch’ meant that customers’ personal information was displayed to other users when they logged into their online accounts; and British Gas revealed that around 2,200 user account details had been posted online – but claimed the leak had not come from the company itself, leading to speculation that a phishing attack may have resulted in credentials being stolen. What is most notable about this spate of breaches is the fact that the cause of each one was different, though the outcome was the same – customer personal data leaked. Each of these very real scenarios highlights the diverse ways systems can be breached. A priority for any organization has to be protecting its customers’ personal data and the consequences of failing to do so can be severe, yet many are struggling to do this effectively and never has that been more apparent than over the last few days.

Breaking Down the Defensible Perimeter It wasn’t so long ago that organizations felt that they could install some antivirus and a few firewalls and be fairly confident that their systems were secured. However, IT environments have become far more vulnerable as trends, such as the cloud, have broken down the defensible perimeter and added layers of complexity to security strategies. What’s more, cyber criminals have become increasingly sophisticated and determined – if they want to get past security defenses, they’ll find a way and, if the breaches of TalkTalk, British Gas and Marks & Spencer show anything, it is the many different threat vectors that they have at their disposal. While it appears that Marks & Spencer’s breach was a result of internal difficulties, rather than external thieves, it shows just how easily anomalies can occur and, if they aren’t detected, can result in the loss of data. As it stands, most organizations are overly reliant on perimeter security tools and, while many are realizing that this isn’t enough, this means that you could run into difficulty if you were attempting to comprehend the amount of work involved in monitoring your networks and identifying threats. Threat detection tends to be based on various security sensors that scan for suspicious behavior or known signatures of malicious activity. These sensors provide a continuous stream of data related to threat events but, for some, there can be thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of events every hour. The resulting quantity of data means that your security teams could struggle to understand which threats need further investigation – let alone shut-down any suspicious activity quickly. Clearly, the more time it takes you to detect a breach, the more time it takes you to respond and, during this time, a serious amount of damage can be done. With a multitude of threats out there, your organizations may need a more effective strategy that will not only allow you to see and evaluate every single threat, but also allow you to mitigate them in as little time as possible.