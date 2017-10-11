It's all about time; responding promptly to the threat of any cyber incident is the most important part of any response. However, according to a recent white paper (PDF) from security consultant Derek A. Smith: "Effective Incident Response Through User Activity Monitoring", organizations continue to make the same three potentially costly mistakes that could be costing them millions in lost business, tarnished reputation, and even lawsuits. These are:

What to do Instead

First and foremost, there are technologies available that can give you a clear line of sight into the online and communications activity of your employees – and anyone else with access to your data (i.e. contractors). This type of monitoring technology will help you meet the following challenges:



Identify real incidents. Identifying the difference between an actual incident that demands a response and other possible threats that might just be innocent "noise" can be difficult, and most monitoring systems struggle with the process. As a result, it can often take months or even years before real incidents are discovered. The latest tools should be able to alert security as soon as any suspicious activity is detected so they can determine which needs a more thorough investigation.

Analyze all relevant incident data. In most cases, forensic investigation teams only have access to computer logs from firewalls or other technologies whose principle function is to mitigate outside attackers, not possible threats from within. These records have little (if any) information about events occurring after the responsible party or parties pass security. The most advanced monitoring tools let you search for multiple strings within specific activities or across all recorded logs. It should also let you analyze past events so the security team can identify significant things previously overlooked. For example, the team should be able to quickly and efficiently locate any specific communication activities that were not initially deemed necessary to generate an alert.

Identify WHAT was compromised. This is critical for determining the responsible person's motives – and putting a stop to them quickly. For example, all CEOs fear the breach of confidential customer data, a “reportable event.” Non-reportable events maybe even more damaging or costly to the organization, however. Consider the loss in sales that can happen when a company's strategic marketing plan is sent to a competitor or systems functionality is compromised. Think of how hackers spoof banks into transferring millions of dollars into their account. Your monitoring technology should be able to tell you what was compromised – and when.

Know the "who" and "why" to prevent future incidents. Knowing the "what" and "when" are important, but equally so are the "who" and "why." If malware is introduced to the system through an employee's computer, for example, security might initially treat it as a criminal attack. However, a thorough investigation may reveal a non-malicious intent – the employee may have been unaware that setting her phone by her computer allowed the phone to communicate with her work computer via an active Bluetooth connection. No malicious or criminal intent – and another example the security team can use to train employees on what they should avoid doing to help keep the company secure.

The data offered through advanced monitoring tools can help you respond as quickly as possible to most any incident. They can also help you prevent future events, especially those that might have an immediate, direct business impact.