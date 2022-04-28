Why Is the UN Collecting the Biometric Data of Ukrainian Refugees?

More than two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over 5.3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, Russia, Hungary and Moldova.
For once, the humanitarian sector has enough funds to reach most refugees. However, as the response scaled up, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed they would be collecting refugees’ biometric data to register them for assistance. This extends to each family member, even newborn babies, instead of the family member registered to receive the assistance alone.
This is alarming for multiple reasons. First, the UN has a terrible precedent with data security. In 2021, Human Rights Watch exposed that UNHCR shared personal information from ethnic Rohingya refugees with the Myanmar government to assess the refugees’ eligibility for potential repatriation. The principle of informed consent had been violated since refugees had no idea that their data would be used in this way.
Petra Molnar, associate director of the Refugee Law Lab, York University, highlighted that the same issues were repeating themselves in Ukraine. “Refugees fleeing Ukraine spoke about feeling like they had no option to opt-out if they wanted access to services,” she told me.
“Very little regulation exists in conflict zones and refugee situations, so people forcibly displaced often experience the sharpest edges of new technologies.” Poignantly, the UN will not be collecting biometric data of Moldovans receiving similar assistance, only the refugee population.
The risk that biometric data may end up in the wrong hands is especially severe in Moldova. Moldova, which has the largest number of refugees fleeing Ukraine per capita, has a breakaway region, Transnistria, permanently holding 1500 Russian soldiers. Fears of Russia invading Moldova have increased as the Ministry of State Security in Transnistria was damaged in two blasts just this week.
As Europe’s poorest country, Moldova’s ability to withstand a potential invasion is exacerbated by its poor infrastructure. As one Moldovan official told me: “Moldova is nothing like Ukraine. Our army has fewer than 5000 soldiers – if the Russian government invades from Transnistria, they’ll reach the Moldovan capital within 30 minutes.”
UNHCR considers sharing data with the government a matter of sovereign right. Therefore, if the Moldovan government were replaced by a pro-Russian president, the biometric data of refugees might be shared. It is inadvisable to pursue a strategy under one government that would be untenable under another. The current government of Moldova might be receptive to the data privacy concerns that biometric registration entails – but the next one may not be.
This is especially pertinent for the Russian activists protesting the war in Ukraine who have sought refuge in Moldova since the invasion began on February 24. Even without Russian soldiers’ boots on the ground, the humanitarian sector leaves itself open to the risk of cyber-war, one of the major faultlines of the conflict thus far.
Risks of biometric registration aside, the approach is both needless and inaccurate. UNHCR argues that the use of biometric data is to “protect [refugees’] unique access to cash assistance” since it is “very difficult for someone else to copy [their] fingerprints.”
Anti-fraud measures sound like a laudable cause. After all, they are one of the humanitarian actors’ accountability mechanisms, ensuring that every cent gets into the hands of the most vulnerable. However, these measures should be analyzed in light of cost-efficiency.
Suppose it takes an extra 50% of the budget to implement biometric registration to avoid potential fraud of 5% of the total budget. In that case, it’s hard to justify biometrics based on cost alone – and the extortionate costs of biometric registration, from the equipment to the database support and data privacy, are well documented.
Biometrics might add value when refugees come from a country where most citizens do not have documentation and are fleeing to a country where they will not receive documentation due to institutional and structural discrimination. In such a scenario, UNHCR could offer biometric registration in place of documentation provided either by the country of origin or the host country.
In the case of Ukraine, however, it is totally needless. The vast majority of Ukrainians have documentation, a minority only having access to a photocopy or photo of a passport. Moreover, almost all have memorized their tax ID numbers.
Even putting the above aside, biometric data is not infallible. The uniqueness of your fingerprints is not easily translated. False matches are inevitable, meaning that some of the most vulnerable will not access assistance in a refugee crisis of this scale.
In the past, I have seen displaced persons in Somalia cut off their fingers to evade the ramifications of a false match. Though funding for Ukrainians now is plentiful, when conflict becomes protracted and resources scarce, the denial of assistance based on false matches may prove incredibly dangerous.
The Moldovan government has been incredibly collaborative with the humanitarian sector thus far, and accordingly, the humanitarian sector could invest in long-term solutions. One would be to assist those fleeing Ukraine to access Moldovan identification documents, which would be used for humanitarian assistance.
The knee-jerk reaction to using biometrics in a country where it is totally gratuitous is concerning – but it also means that the humanitarian sector can change course. It must do so urgently before it puts refugees’ lives at risk.