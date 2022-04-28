Why Is the UN Collecting the Biometric Data of Ukrainian Refugees?

More than two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over 5.3 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, Russia, Hungary and Moldova.

For once, the humanitarian sector has enough funds to reach most refugees. However, as the response scaled up, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed they would be collecting refugees’ biometric data to register them for assistance. This extends to each family member, even newborn babies, instead of the family member registered to receive the assistance alone.

This is alarming for multiple reasons. First, the UN has a terrible precedent with data security. In 2021, Human Rights Watch exposed that UNHCR shared personal information from ethnic Rohingya refugees with the Myanmar government to assess the refugees’ eligibility for potential repatriation. The principle of informed consent had been violated since refugees had no idea that their data would be used in this way.

Petra Molnar, associate director of the Refugee Law Lab, York University, highlighted that the same issues were repeating themselves in Ukraine. “Refugees fleeing Ukraine spoke about feeling like they had no option to opt-out if they wanted access to services,” she told me.

“Very little regulation exists in conflict zones and refugee situations, so people forcibly displaced often experience the sharpest edges of new technologies.” Poignantly, the UN will not be collecting biometric data of Moldovans receiving similar assistance, only the refugee population.

The risk that biometric data may end up in the wrong hands is especially severe in Moldova. Moldova, which has the largest number of refugees fleeing Ukraine per capita, has a breakaway region, Transnistria, permanently holding 1500 Russian soldiers. Fears of Russia invading Moldova have increased as the Ministry of State Security in Transnistria was damaged in two blasts just this week.

As Europe’s poorest country, Moldova’s ability to withstand a potential invasion is exacerbated by its poor infrastructure. As one Moldovan official told me: “Moldova is nothing like Ukraine. Our army has fewer than 5000 soldiers – if the Russian government invades from Transnistria, they’ll reach the Moldovan capital within 30 minutes.”

UNHCR considers sharing data with the government a matter of sovereign right. Therefore, if the Moldovan government were replaced by a pro-Russian president, the biometric data of refugees might be shared. It is inadvisable to pursue a strategy under one government that would be untenable under another. The current government of Moldova might be receptive to the data privacy concerns that biometric registration entails – but the next one may not be.