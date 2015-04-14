A January 2015 study by PAC found that 79% of companies outsource all or part of their cybersecurity operations. While outsourcing can take away some of the pressures, responsibility for maintaining IT security can never be fully outsourced. It’s important to consider qui custodiet ipsos custodes, or ‘who watches the watchers?’ Should a data loss occur, the breached company holds the ultimate responsibility, whether their security infrastructure is managed in-house or externally.

Responsibility for Security

Many security standards are being updated with outsourcing trends in mind. For example, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) v3.1 includes guidance on responsibilities for security and outsourcers. The retailer has to validate that their outsourcers are compliant. Ultimately, any retailer involved in selling a product to their customers has to be responsible for the whole chain of their suppliers as well. They must watch the watchers.

While this seems like a straightforward concept, retailers often use many third parties and outsourcers at various levels of their business. For example, individual stores often outsource support of their point-of-sale (POS) systems to external vendors, who may neglect security best practices in order to deliver services at a lower cost.

One common issue is that vendors use low-cost, unsecured remote access tools to update and troubleshoot POS systems remotely. According to the 2015 Verizon PCI Compliance Report, “Remote access vulnerabilities continue to be a primary cause of data breaches, especially for brick-and-mortar merchants.”

De-risking suppliers that have access to sensitive areas of the IT network is therefore essential when it comes to remaining compliant with PCI-DSS and other regulations. Making sure that all these companies meet minimum levels of security standards is a big task, but it’s essential.

Some of the most high profile attacks on retailers in the past eighteen months – US retailer Target for example – have occurred through a mix of hacking methods that started with compromising a third party.

Even if these external suppliers are not connecting directly to payment systems, holes in the network can be exploited to access the payment system infrastructure. In fact, according to Trustwave, 63% of 450 data breaches studied were linked to a third-party component of IT system administration, meaning an external party had introduced security deficiencies easily exploited by hackers.