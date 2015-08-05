Why Did Cybercrime Get So Easy?

The ranks of cyber threat actors around the globe grew to staggering proportions in 2014. In parallel, the financial consequence of a data breach also increased, with Ponemon Institute research revealing the average to be $3.5m, up 15% on 2013. Many of these increasing trends can be attributed to the new age of MaaS (malware-as-a-service). MaaS has been a maturing business over recent years and is counteracting the misconception that launching cyber-attacks is challenging, expensive, and the exclusive domain of seasoned professional cyber-criminals. MaaS allows non-professional hackers to buy or subcontract portions of complex and highly evasive multi-stage attacks needed to build and distribute malware. Threat actors that would have once lacked the skill to carry out cyber-attacks now have the ability to launch sophisticated attacks with build-it-yourself malware kits. This is creating an increasing amount of data-stealing threats targeted at consumers and business alike. Earlier this year, one of the most expensive and capable pieces of Android malware ever seen, the iBanking malware aimed at stealing credit card data, went on sale at $5000 on underground markets, complete with software-as-a-service support.

"Advanced is the new baseline. Adopting a security posture that protects your data across the kill chain is essential"

‘Outsourcing’ parts of an attack with cutting-edge MaaS exploit kits, like iBanking, is lowering the barriers to entry. Competition amongst the underground community is also seeing exploit kits becoming increasing inexpensive for cyber-criminals, with the likes of Nuclear and Angler exploit kits now common. The average price for exploit kits is usually only between $800-$1500 a month, depending on the features and add-ons. As a consequence, MaaS is experiencing a considerable rise in popularity. Recent Raytheon | Websense research shows that an overwhelming 99.3% of malicious files in 2014 used a command-and-control URL that had previously been used by one or more other malware authors. Only marginally fewer (98.2%) malware authors used command-and-control hubs found in five other types of malware.