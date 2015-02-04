Why Your Data May Need a Passport

Those who try to live by the rule ‘keep it simple’ would likely pull their hair out in frustration if they had to navigate the world of emerging data residency laws. The actual physical location of data is no longer cut and dry, as electronic forms of information and in particular, the cloud, have changed the entire IT landscape (for the greater good in this author’s opinion).

For years now, electronic information has moved around globe in an instant, helping us purchase goods/services, transfer healthcare and financial documents and share a slew of enterprise data of varying degrees of sensitivity. The cloud has taken this sharing one step further, empowering access to data from just about anywhere, and from any device with an internet connection. Since this data can be accessed and more importantly ‘stored’ in the cloud, how do you determine where the actual data resides? This is where things get interesting.

Moving Data to the Cloud

The cloud empowers us with the flexibility to access data anytime and anywhere, but it’s where that data actually is processed and resides (think servers) that is driving debate and confusion between technologists, regulators and cloud users. To get a grasp of the issue, several countries have begun to implement data residency laws that restrict the flow of certain types of sensitive information outside the boundaries of their countries and limit who can access that information and from what locations.

Cloud data residency is defined as maintaining control over the location where regulated data and documents physically reside. While privacy and data residency requirements vary by country, users of cloud services need to consider the rules that cover each of the jurisdictions they operate in as well as the rules that govern the treatment of data at the locations where the cloud service provider(s) provision their services (eg, their data centers).

To illustrate the magnitude of the challenge, consider a German healthcare organization placing patient data in the cloud service of a US provider with the primary data center in France and the backup stored in the United States. Data flowing freely would bring not only German laws into play, but also those of France and the United States. Whose laws rule the data at any given time? What happens when the laws contradict one another? The cloud is the equivalent of opening Pandora’s Box for the enterprise’s data compliance and privacy professionals.