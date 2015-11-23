Will 2016 be the Year of Ransomware?

If 2015 was the Year of the Breach, will 2016 become the year of the ransomware? With company breaches of personally identifiable information (PII) happening in epidemic proportions during 2015, will that threat be overtaken by threats from the recent proliferation of ransomware? Ransomware is not going away anytime soon. There is much education needed for the vulnerable and non tech-savvy public. None of the popular operating systems are immune to ransomware. We are now seeing ransomware targeting just about every operating system platform with recently Linux machines infected, joining Windows, Android, and iOS as at risk. And to be sure, paying the ransom is not an option. Paying ransoms only funds more criminal activity. High profile data breaches will continue unabated, as the attack surface is rich with targets that are not properly protected. In 2015 we have seen everything from small successful attacks right up to the OPM breach, which saw 21 million records of PII taken. This suggests that there are many more, equally vulnerable systems out there to compromise.

The New Threat Kid on the Block Could this also be the year of mobile malware? Pervasive mobile apps will also likely be infected with malware and distributed through the Google Play and iOS App stores. Mobile device users are becoming a larger target as the number of devices grows. Many people own multiple devices and so the attack surface is huge. Additionally, the temptation to download and install apps from less than reputable sources will continue to bring malware along for the ride. Yet I believe the newest threat on the block will be to the Internet of Things or IoT. Will IoT threats rise to the front of the pack in 2016? It is certainly plausible that threats against IoT devices will begin to emerge as a prominent threat this year, as many proof of concept (POC) vulnerabilities have been demonstrated. Will this lead the manufacturers of IoT devices to consider security (especially the ability to update firmware) as a key development requirement? Social Engineering will continue to pay off for those that take the time to do the research to find the right information and subject to steal credentials from, which is turn is often used to further penetrate a corporate system. Closely aligned with social engineering is phishing. Phishing will continue to bait the unsuspecting in to click on malicious links or attachments. This leads to infections with Trojan Horses or malware creating a serious problem for the end-user and their systems.