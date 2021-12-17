Will Single Sign-on Ever Become Mainstream?

This month, it was announced that the Cabinet Office is seeking £300m-£400m in funding to develop a new cross-government single sign-on system to facilitate swift and easy access to government services. The approach is set to be deployed across the gov.uk website, replacing the failed verify system that had cost in the region of £220m. Addressing previous challenges, the new One Login program intends to combine single sign-on functionality with identity verification capabilities and the gov.uk accounts online personalization tool. Given the UK’s tumultuous history with such tools, could we ever expect single sign-on solutions to become mainstream?

Exploring the Challenge

While single sign-on (SSO) offers significant advantages in terms of efficiency, several challenges remain, such as the loss of access to all sites if the SSO is disabled.

Security can also be put at risk by SSO methods, with attackers able to gain access to multiple systems via a single entry point. Our research indicates that the appetite for consolidated SSO systems remains strong, despite the limitations. Over 50% of respondents would like to use a central login to access all digital government services, underlining system complexity and the need for greater efficiency.

While generally there is strong support for SSO, only 41% of 18 to 24-year-olds favor it, signaling the need for government digital services to engage and nurture trust amongst younger generations. This could involve efforts to uncover the reasons behind lower levels of support amongst these groups and active and transparent steps to address them.

Laying the Foundations of Trust

Trust is a key trend our research unearthed to ensure SSO success. Building trust requires a transparent and security-first approach, demonstrated throughout the process. While only 30% of respondents called for higher levels of online security, it is vital to take a robust approach to identity verification as we move towards a zero trust future.