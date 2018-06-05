Zero Trust: Method or Madness?

First coined as a concept by Forrester Research in 2010, Zero Trust security commands intense interest from IT and security executives everywhere. While there are many piecemeal Zero Trust implementations in enterprises today, there has yet to emerge a single solution that will deliver the world to a halcyon state of Zero Trust, where all attackers are pacified, all resources are impenetrable, and users never do absurd things.

Which raises the question: Is it really possible to achieve TOTAL Zero Trust security? Or is it madness to chase this impossible dream?

The answer to this is…neither. Zero Trust is neither an elixir nor a fool’s errand, because it’s not a “thing.” Rather, Zero Trust is a method of security where the central premise is ridiculously simple: trust no one.

With this premise, no communication, system, user, machine or packet goes anywhere without validation. Everything and everyone must authenticate, and only authorized machines and humans may pass through the network.

In Forrester’s latest report, The Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem, the research firm suggests specific areas that make up the Zero Trust universe: data, people, networks, workloads and devices. There are four functions that interact with these inhabitants of a Zero Trust world: visibility, analytics, automation and orchestration.

Zero Trust cannot be achieved by a single solution. Rather, it’s the collective result of incremental evolutions across security infrastructure and operations. Here’s how I interpret the four functions mentioned above in driving this evolution.

Visibility

Before heading on the Zero Trust journey, it’s important to be able to see what is on the network. If the objective is to put micro-perimeters around resources, install a regime of suspicion and demand verification at every turn, then it’s a requirement to understand where to place the perimeters, where the regime will sit and where to check verification as traffic unfolds.

This kind of knowledge comes only from 20/20 vision of the current network. Achieving such visibility requires certain technical capabilities, including open APIs, scalable data ingest and customizable reporting.

Analytics

Now that all the data is present and accounted for, it’s time to ask questions. When the network is diced into fine grains, there’s plenty of room for creative analysis. To get to a solid foundation toward Zero Trust, it’s important to focus analysis on the right places.

The first step is to conduct a risk analysis. It’s important to understand a quantitative measure of what’s possible and what’s likely to happen. When possibility and probability join together, it creates a formula for assessing and enumerating the risks in the Zero Trust network. Risks must be assessed in light of the current environment (assets and topologies), weaknesses (vulnerabilities) and attacker tendencies (threat intelligence). Key elements to analyze include: