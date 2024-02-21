Are DDoS Simulation Tests Actually Legal?

It’s a good practice to conduct periodic DDoS simulations and test how your system and team respond to an attack. You may identify technology and process gaps and improve your DDoS response strategy.

But is simulating a DDoS attack legal?

DDoS simulation tests fall into a different legal category than real DDoS attacks carried out by hackers.

In the US, for example, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act considers a DDoS attack to be a cybercrime with serious prison time and fines. However, the law also specifies that the action must be “without authorization or exceeding authorized access” to be in violation of the law.

In the UK, as well, the Computer Misuse Act specifically states that illegal DDoS attacks are “unauthorized acts with intent to impair.” Therefore, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre can officially recommend that web-based businesses test their ability to defend against “both network layer and application layer attacks,” despite the digital trespassing this necessarily entails.

Similarly, the Israeli National Cyber Directorate (INCD) – a government agency - recommends DDoS penetration testing as part of its cybersecurity guidance. The European Union is even expected to enforce mandatory penetration testing as part of the recently approved Cyber Resilience Act.

In short, since DDoS simulation tests are carried out with the knowledge and approval of the targeted organization, they are considered a legal activity.

At Red Button, the first step we take, prior to any testing, is drafting a Letter of Approval, in which you affirm that you control and own the relevant digital environment, and that you agree to the planned DDoS scenarios.

In addition, we take maximum precautions to ensure our DDoS test simulation services are secure, authorized and risk-free.