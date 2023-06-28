Attackers Using Social Engineering to Capitalize on the ChatGPT Buzz

According to the latest Netskope Cloud and Threat Report, during Q1 2023, social engineering continued to be a dominant malware infiltration technique, with attackers abusing search engines, email, collaboration apps and chat apps to trick their victims into downloading malware. These campaigns exploit popular topics in the zeitgeist or major events so that the attackers can better disguise malicious content as legitimate files or web pages so the victim would fail to recognize its nefarious intent.

With all the buzz around ChatGPT, it was just a matter of time before threat actors started to capitalize on the hype around the artificial intelligence chatbot. For example, launching campaigns delivering malware in disguise of improbable ChatGPT clients or phishing pages promising rather improbable free access to the same service or other AI tools.

This juicy opportunity encouraged the attacker’s creativity, resulting in several malicious OpenAI chatbot-themed campaigns that have occurred so far in 2023.

Social Media is a Perfect Launchpad

ChatGPT was first released at the end of November 2022, and three months later, starting in late February 2023, multiple ChatGPT-based malicious campaigns were discovered. The campaigns used different distribution channels to deliver malicious content, such as fake social media pages containing links to typosquatted or deceptive domains mimicking the real OpenAI website. There were also phishing pages related to payments for fake ChatGPT subscriptions designed to steal credit card information and the inevitable plethora of malicious mobile apps using the ChatGPT icon and claiming AI functionalities as bait to convince the victims to perform the download.

For the record, the first attempts to exploit ChatGPT for criminal purposes were unearthed in January 2023. They were mostly aimed to weaponize the AI tool itself rather than to launch malicious campaigns where ChatGPT itself was the theme. Reportedly, threat actors initially focused on bypassing the restrictions to create new malicious tools and polymorphic malware.

Hijacking Social Media Accounts

Attackers have not limited themselves to fake social media pages but have also exploited browser extensions with ChatGPT-themed attacks. For example, in March 2023, another interesting campaign was discovered, carried out via a malicious fork of an open-source extension, “ChatGPT for Google,” containing code designed to steal Facebook session cookies. Another interesting aspect of this campaign was that the link to the malicious extension was available on the official Chrome Store - downloaded more than 9,000 times before being removed – and promoted through malicious sponsored Google search results. This is a further example of how SEO poisoning is regaining popularity among threat actors, as we outlined in our Cloud and Threat Report, and was not the only ChatGPT-themed campaign using Google Search Ads.

Delivering ChatGPT-Themed Malware

One of the best ways to exploit a hijacked Facebook account is to publish apparently legitimate ads promoting free downloads of malware disguised as legitimate software. That’s the modus operandi of an additional ChatGPT campaign discovered in mid-April, where the threat actors exploited compromised business or community Facebook accounts to advertise and deliver the malware-as-a-service RedLine stealer disguised as a ChatGPT client and its companion Google Bard. Coming full circle, the buzz around ChatGPT has been exploited to hijack Facebook accounts and subsequently to promote malware downloads from hijacked Facebook accounts.