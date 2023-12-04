One Year of ChatGPT: The Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity

OpenAI launched ChatGPT a year ago on November 30, 2022. The public release of the large language model (LLM) chatbot quickly sparked discussion about the societal impact generative AI will have – both good and bad. Numerous other AI chatbot tools were released soon after, including Google Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI. LLMs have had a huge impact in the world of cybersecurity. Of particular concern has been their use by threat actors in areas like social engineering campaigns and malware creation. Generative AI also offers potential opportunities as they can be used to augment the defenders’ capabilities. On the first anniversary of ChatGPT, Infosecurity spoke to industry experts about how LLM chatbots and generative AI has changed the cyber threat landscape in 2023, and the likely impact over the coming years.

Has ChatGPT Enhanced the Capabilities of Threat Actors? The main way LLMs like ChatGPT have been utilized by cybercriminals so far is in social engineering campaigns. James McQuiggan, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, explained that the ability to use such tools to write phishing emails in any language with good spelling and grammar means that traditional guidance and training in this area “pretty much goes out of the window now.” He added that this has broken down barriers for people who do not have experience of the cybercriminal underground to be able to launch social engineering attacks. The only real learning required is knowing how to type the right prompts into LLM tools to generate the right messages. Outside of phishing, the impact of ChatGPT on the cybercrime landscape has been limited. Analyses of cybercriminal forums suggests that cybercriminals are so far reluctant to use generative AI in areas like malware development, even expressing concerns that creators of ChatGPT imitators were trying to scam them. Etay Maor, senior director of security strategy at Cato Networks, highlighted a number of factors for this initial reticence. One of these is practical issues in code created by LLM tools like ChatGPT. This includes hallucinations – outputs that are factually incorrect or unrelated to the given context, and the inability of some LLMs to properly understand questions in certain languages, such as Russian. Additionally, he praised restrictions that have been put in place by generative AI creators such as OpenAI to protect their models from being abused in this way. McQuiggan noted that cybercrime-specific versions of LLM tools, such as WormGPT, were based on earlier versions of ChatGPT that did not have these safeguards. In fact, it is a bad idea to use these technologies to create malware because AI chatbots are trained on past data, code that already exists, according to Borja Rodriguez, manager of threat intelligence operations at Outpost24. “The most infectious malware are the ones that are developed with innovative ideas in the way they can infect machines or inject processes,” Rodriguez said. Nevertheless, Maor explained that AI technology is on the radar of cybercriminal groups. He said much of the chatter on dark web forums suggesting the tools are 3-5 years away from being put to widespread use in malware campaigns. However, David Atkinson, founder and CEO of SenseOn argued that the use of generative AI tech will not be priority for cybercriminal gangs at the moment. He noted that tools that can bypass MFA are more valuable than anything ChatGPT can produce.

