Businesses are exploring how to balance the benefits of AI with the associated risks. Against this backdrop, Netskope Threat Labs have recently released the latest edition of its Cloud and Threat Report focused on ‘AI Apps in the Enterprise.’

The report examines the risks from AI apps that include the increased attack surface for the enterprise, something I have already described in a previous blog post, and the accidental sharing of sensitive information.

Given all the hype and interest in the media, it is unsurprising the report found that the number of users accessing AI apps in the enterprise is growing exponentially. With that, the risk of accidental exposure of internal information is growing too. According to the study, during May and June 2023, the percentage of enterprise users accessing at least one AI app each day increased by 2.4% weekly, a total increase of 22.5% over the period.

ChatGPT is the most popular enterprise AI app, with more than eight times as many daily active users as any other AI app. Organizations with more than 1000 users utilized, on average, three different AI apps per day, while organizations with more than 10,000 users used, on average, five AI apps per day, with one out of 100 enterprise users interacting with an AI app each day.

This rapid growth is largely driven by the potential AI apps have to provide multiple benefits to the enterprise in terms of productivity and competitive advantage. Applications like ChatGPT can be used for multiple purposes, such as reviewing source code for security flaws, assisting in editing written content and making better data-driven decisions.

But in embracing the generative AI app era, organizations and IT leaders are facing an age-old dilemma: what are the acceptable costs or trade-offs in terms of security in exchange for the benefits that generative AI promises?

Source Code is the Most Frequently Exposed Type of Sensitive Data

When using AI apps, the risk of accidentally sharing sensitive information or intellectual property is a significant issue. It found that an organization can expect around 660 daily prompts to ChatGPT for every 10,000 users, with source code being the most frequently exposed type of sensitive data, posted by 22 out of 10,000 enterprise users and generating, on average, 158 incidents monthly. This is ahead of regulated data (on average, 18 incidents), intellectual property (on average, four incidents), and posts containing passwords and keys (on average, four incidents) every month.