This content is sponsored by FIOR Group.

The volume of AI agents operating in enterprise architecture has surged during the past 18 months, creating significant cybersecurity challenges for organizations.

Businesses are suffering from a lack of visibility and control over the activities of these agents, which are capable of accessing data, interacting with systems and taking action independently. This can lead to AI agents gaining unauthorized access to sensitive systems and data, resulting in damaging cybersecurity incidents.

Current security approaches, including in security information and event management (SIEM) and identity and access management (IAM), are designed to manage human users. They are ill-equipped to manage the activities of AI agents, which operate at machine speed and are relentless in pursuing their goals, deploying increasingly creative and unpredictable approaches to achieving them.

On October 8, 2026, Infosecurity Magazine hosted a webinar titled Who Authorized That Agent? Enforcing AI Authority Before the Action, sponsored by FIOR Group, to examine this issue in depth and discuss how security teams must adapt their approaches to govern AI agents.

A distinguished panel of speakers provided their insights for the webinar. These were James Patrick, chief technology officer at FIOR Group, Gemma Ungoed-Thomas, senior advisor on cyber, resilience & emerging tech and a former director for state threats, cyber and technology in the UK Cabinet Office, and Lt Gen Sir Tom Copinger-Symes, former deputy commander of the UK’s Cyber & Specialist Operations Command.

The Unique Threat Posed by AI Agents

The webinar began with a presentation by Patrick, which offered context around the current risks posed by AI agents. He first set out FIOR Group’s mission: to provide the identity and enforcement layer for AI agents and autonomous systems, giving every agent a verifiable identity and enforcing what it is allowed to do before it acts.

“Organizations should be able to adopt agentic AI at scale without surrendering control of what they can actually do,” he explained.

Patrick noted that there are many real-world examples of agents undertaking actions outside of their intended scope, including hacking third-party systems. This was demonstrated by the breach of healthcare data in an Australian government portal by an OpenAI agent in June 2026.

Most security controls today are set up to manage human users’ activities in the scope of a single session. Agents can act well beyond this scope, gaining unauthorized access with delegated credentials – essentially borrowed authority that is usually not checked or reviewed by IT teams.

“We aren’t setting up service accounts anymore, we are giving these machines part of our own identity and permissions and unleashing them on the world in a goal-orientated way,” Patrick said.

Agents also communicate with other agents, including delegating tasks to those that can access systems that the original could not reach.

Current IAM and privileged access management (PAM) tools cannot manage the creativity, speed and relentless nature of AI agents, he noted.

In this environment, Patrick emphasized the need for a new security layer that separates AI’s probabilistic reasoning from deterministic security enforcement.

In this model, all agents should be issued a unique and revocable cryptographic identity.

Every consequential agent request should be overseen by a human user, enabling actions to be approved or denied at runtime.

Organizations should also ensure there are named individuals who are accountable for the actions of specific agents operating in their environments. This will create an audit trail of every agent action and every decision made by the human user responsible for that agent.

Patrick concluded the presentation by setting out three questions organizations should be able to answer in the context of agentic AI security. These are: