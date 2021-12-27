Bridging the IT, Security and Developer Divide to Deliver Innovation at Speed

Optimizing the customer experience is the most important commercial focus for businesses today, and how fast this can be achieved makes the difference between success and failure. The delivery of innovative products and services, securely and at speed, is the great differentiator for attracting and retaining customers.

Today, regardless of company size or market sector, the delivery of great customer experience is dependent on an organization’s technology teams – IT, security, development and other less traditional stakeholders – being aligned and working together. If these relationships don’t work, developers are shackled in their creativity, applications leak customer data and the infrastructure and platforms aren’t resilient, the business threat can be very real.

Security, in particular, needs to deliver for, and align to, the rest of the business. Modern and distributed organizations need security to be built in throughout the infrastructure – not just bolted on as an afterthought. Built for the accelerated, the pandemic-tolerant sprint towards digital transformation has paradoxically made the threat landscape much worse.

Yet, the extent to which relationships between security, development and IT need to improve is significant. According to new VMware research in conjunction with Forrester, 61% of IT teams and 52% of developers consider traditional IT security to be a roadblock to innovation. In contrast, just one in five developers even understand which security policies they are expected to comply with. In addition, senior leaders are more focused on development and security relationships, but one in three is still not effectively collaborating or taking steps to strengthen them.

Where does the disconnect lie, and where does security sit within this scenario? What needs to change to ensure security is prevalent across the business to free innovation, drive control and ultimately enable customer success?

Change the Conversation

A lack of common goals between security, IT and developers has long been an issue, exacerbated by the complexity of today’s multi-cloud, modern app world. VMware and Forrester’s study reveals that not all teams are customer-aligned, with operational efficiency being the number one priority for IT and security teams (considered most important by 52% of both respondent groups). In contrast, development teams prioritize improving the user experience (50%) – which is only fourth for IT and security teams, while preventing security breaches comes second for both IT and security, yet only fifth for developers.

This lack of alignment is understandable – developers can be siloed, in that their priorities are innovation and the customer. Their success is typically rooted in building an attractive application, as quickly as possible to position the business as first to market. Once there’s a working product, only then does its security become a focus – far too late in the day.

This realization, raises questions around the subject of a common language. The "end-user" for a developer is typically the end customer, whereas the end-user for IT and security is traditionally considered internal. Crucially, ‘security’ means significantly different things to these three teams. It’s not just that priorities are misaligned; the fundamental terminology with which they are being discussed doesn’t easily translate between teams. The conversation on alignment isn’t just overdue; it’s being discussed using different languages within the business.

Security’s Perception Problem

Then there’s the perception of security, which is considered a barrier to developers and IT in organizations. For many, it’s still not embedded enough into the business, either in terms of people or technology. The research shows that this results in more than a quarter of developers not being involved at all in security policy decisions, despite many of these greatly impacting their roles.