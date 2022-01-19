Cloud Security Best Practices: Stop Making Your Cloud Rain Shells

Today, the cloud is no longer a choice for businesses but an essential way to reduce costs, ensuring availability and no downtime factors are all in one package. Cyber-criminals eye those data highways, whether it's cloud computing, APIs, mobile, you name it; hacks are happening left, right and center! Cloud service providers are responsible for the physical security of their data centers, and they are also responsible for ensuring that their systems are secure from attack. More sensitive data is being kept in the cloud as organizations move from on-premises to cloud networks, which means security must be at the forefront. This information must be secured, but the cloud also introduces new problems that make security difficult. Best Practices for Cloud Security Network Cloud security is evolving with time as new developments appear, but certain best practices have remained consistent in order to safeguard cloud environments. Organizations that already have cloud services in place or plan to implement them should look at these suggestions and tools to ensure that critical applications and data do not fall into the wrong hands. 1) Understand Your Shared Responsibility Model In a private data center, the company is solely responsible for any security concerns. Things are far more complicated in the public cloud. One of the ridiculous myths that cloud data is secure is due to a misunderstanding between the responsibilities of a service provider and the cloud tenant. Simply put, it is: The cloud provider is responsible for the security of the cloud.

The tenant or organization client is responsible for security in the cloud. A great way of understanding the cloud services shared model can be found in this explainer image:

While the end-user is ultimately responsible for security, the cloud provider assumes responsibility for certain IT security components. The shared responsibility model is sometimes known as the buck stops with the cloud customer. 2) Ask Your Cloud Provider Detailed Security Questions Organizations should also inquire about security measures and procedures that their public cloud vendors have in place when they engage with them. It's easy to believe that the most popular vendors have security in hand, but security techniques and processes can vary significantly among vendors. 3) Deploy Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions Unauthorized access was identified as the fourth most significant risk to public cloud security by CloudPassage's study (and increasing – 53%, up from 42% in 2020). With different attacks, cyber-criminals' tactics for obtaining access to critical data becomes more sophisticated, such as utilizing cloud-based attack infrastructure, content delivery networks, domain fronting and other tricks. A high-quality IAM solution can assist defend against these dangers. 4) Train Your Staff To prevent attackers from obtaining access credentials for cloud computing tools, organizations must teach all employees how to recognize cybersecurity dangers and how to respond. Basic security knowledge, such as generating a strong password and identifying possible social engineering attacks, should be included in comprehensive training. In addition, topics like risk management should also be covered in the context of your organization. 5) Establish and Enforce Cloud Security Policies Written rules that detail who has access to cloud services, how they may use them and what data can be stored in the cloud should be in place for all departments within an organization. They also need to spell out the specific security measures that staff must put in place to safeguard data and apps in the cloud. Security personnel should be equipped with solutions like cloud access security brokers (CASB) to enforce cloud security policies to a granular level. In some instances, the cloud vendor may already include a policy enforcement tool that is sufficient for the organization's needs.

