Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the fifth annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards have been announced.

The awards celebrate the people making a difference within the cybersecurity industry. The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony compèred by Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech and Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder of Eskenzi PR, and supported by sponsors KnowBe4, Protiviti and Qualys. The judging panel for the awards included representatives from Infosecurity, ISACA, Higgins and Eskenzi.

“It is perhaps more important this year than ever before to honor the cybersecurity professionals who have kept us all up and running during lockdown,” said Yvonne Eskenzi. “The cyber-skills gap is a huge issue for this country and an event like this really shows off what a great industry it is to be a part of and the wonderful people that make it.”