The Impact of Conversational AI on the GRC Workforce: Training our Next Generation Workers

The world has been changing literally before our eyes. The pandemic, which represented the opening salvo to our entrance into the fourth Industrial Revolution, triggered a wave of disruptive transformation, of which we are only scratching the surface. The integration of newly instrumented physical, biological and digital worlds has given rise to an unprecedented number of 'big bang disruptions,' the breadth and depth of which will herald the transformation of entire systems, creating and destroying product lines, markets and ecosystems. We are also entering the third wave of artificial intelligence (AI). In this era, we imbue human perception capabilities onto virtual assistants that deliver personalized experiences spanning multiple worlds. We have entered the 'Age of Intelligent Ecosystem.' Traditionally, attackers have outperformed the cybersecurity and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) industries in their ability to adapt, leverage and exploit disruption. Their speed, agility and creativity have been defining factors giving them a significant edge in the global fight to protect and defend the world's most critical systems. Industries, especially the GRC sector, have often needed help to keep pace with leveraging and integrating emergent technologies in our practices. Yes, research and committees have been established and published well-defined position papers. However, entry-level curriculums have not mastered using extended reality, the Internet of Things, or AI in creating the learning experiences necessary to operate in this new world. The GRC for Intelligent Ecosystem (GRCIE) foundation, affectionately called/pronounced 'Gracie,' is an academy that specializes in teaching and training cybersecurity and GRC analysts using emergent technologies. By working with organizations such as ISACA's Emerging Trends Group and the Cloud Security Alliance, we have been able to leverage research that often informs how we train our students using a VR-dominant curriculum. We also leverage frameworks by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to teach the fundamentals of auditing and assessing explainability and algorithms at the beginning of their careers. Yet we were surprised by the speed of adoption we are experiencing with the rise of conversational AI. In early February 2023, we sat down as a team to determine how we would tackle the viral nature in which conversational AI and large language models have become part of the lexicon. We wanted to explore how systems that leverage large language models, such as ChatGPT, would alter the information security and GRC workforce. What roles will be created, and which ones will be automated away? What are the skills that will be required to fulfill these new jobs? How do we train people to work alongside AI systems? What are the unseen risks that these technologies expose? So, one Sunday morning, a team of security analysts – Amanda Lyking, Nicholas Smith, Todd Williams, senior controls analyst Rashida Thomas and I – gathered to discuss our learnings from trends we are witnessing and experiencing. What is a Large Language Model? A large language model is a statistical tool that ingests massive amounts of data to predict the probability distribution over sequences of words to predict the next word in a sentence. It ingests, summarizes and translates texts that predict future words, enabling it to produce sentences that mimic how humans naturally speak and write conversationally. For example, the large language model used by San Francisco-based OpenAI's ChatGPT is generative pre-trained transformer (GPT3). GPT3 has been trained using enormous data sets of information ingested from various sources, including the public internet. It is one of the largest-scale and most powerful large language models to date, with 175 billion parameters, and according to Wikipedia, it "forms part of a trend in natural language processing systems of pre-trained language representations." GPT3 and other similar language processing models use a form of training called reinforcement learning with human assistance or feedback (RLHF). These methods train the systems based on human feedback and intuition, enabling it to present more human-like responses. These large language models form part of the foundation for chatbots and conversational AI.

The Difference Between Conversational AI Systems and Chatbots While chatbots and conversational AI systems may share similarities, it is in their purpose and engagement method that we find the difference. At their core, both systems are conversational in that they try to understand and engage with humans contextually. However, conversational AI systems are platforms built with tools, chatbots and even virtual assistants that enable them to interact with, mimic and carry out conversational experiences with humans. Chatbots are systems that interact with people but may or may not use conversational AI or machine learning. That doesn't make them less powerful, as we have seen systems such as ChatGPT being successfully used to generate entire training curriculums, pass employer coding exams, write poetry and even compose music. So how may this rise in conversational AI systems impact the GRC and cybersecurity workforces? Each of GRCIE's analysts was tasked with analyzing different aspects of the organizational use of conversational systems, looking very specifically for the uncovered insights that would require a change in the way we design and deliver our curriculum. Once we synthesized our analysis, we found a few key themes. Formal AI governance must be a part of the entry-level GRC curriculum, including a focus on conversational systems, their information supply chains and the psychological safety of the humans involved in the training of AI systems. Each of the analysts has spent considerable time advocating for social justice and were interested in how these systems are trained, as they often reflect the bias of those involved in the system's design and training or the bias infused in the mechanisms by which the ingested information was initially collected or synthesized. Given the viral nature of ChatGPT, it was clear that many organizations will have to reckon with its use as part of operations, especially when these insights make their way into critical decision-making processes. Amanda Lyking, a security analyst and GRCIE alumni, stated that AI governance needs to be at the forefront of all GRC workers' core training, which must include a repeatable framework for assessing the explainability of AI systems used in their organizations. Explainable AI involves all the processes, methods and documentation necessary to ensure that the output and results created by machine learning algorithms are understood by most people. Assuming that GRC controls analysts, auditors or compliance personnel may be responsible for understanding the impact and risk of interfacing with conversational systems, they will need frameworks for understanding and assessing the explainability of that system. Nicholas Brown, a security analyst and GRCIE alumni, surmised that if a company intends to use, for example, ChatGPT as part of a critical business process, then an explainability assessment could be conducted as part of a business impact assessment. Foundationally, six types of explainability align with four fundamental principles: Four Principles of Explainability Transparency : What are our documented processes around using conversational AI-enabled decisions? This includes both when and why.

: What are our documented processes around using conversational AI-enabled decisions? This includes both when and why. Accountability : Who is responsible for managing and overseeing the explainability requirements around their organization's use of the conversational system?

: Who is responsible for managing and overseeing the explainability requirements around their organization's use of the conversational system? Context : When the organization plans to use conversational AI to help make decisions that impact or influence critical processes, how are we considering the setting in which we will do this and the potential impact of the decisions you and the system will make?

: When the organization plans to use conversational AI to help make decisions that impact or influence critical processes, how are we considering the setting in which we will do this and the potential impact of the decisions you and the system will make? Reflects on Impacts: What are the consequences in areas such as the physical, emotional and sociological effects on free will, privacy and the workforce?

