Cybersecurity, GRC and Auditing Intelligent Systems

Every day we wake up, and before engaging with another human being, we either passively or actively engage with an algorithm connected to a sensing system. These ‘thinking systems’ acquire, interpret and measure our presence – our interaction with the physical world, our biological information and the way we feel.

They regulate, in some fashion, almost every aspect of our daily lives and form a critical component of the ecosystems designed to deliver goods and services anytime, anywhere.

To meet a globalized demand for near-instant access to goods and services, organizations heavily instrument each component of their inordinately complex supply chains. They leverage machine learning (ML) models or trained algorithms to make decisions geared toward increasing efficiencies while maintaining quality and customer satisfaction.

Humans are a part of these supply chain processes, and automated systems are increasingly being used to monitor and supervise workforces, often emulating the functions of human managers, instructing people on how to conduct themselves before, during and after their job. To increase productivity, employee and workforce monitoring systems move to collect more biometric information to boost employee engagement and improve safety.

US legal and regulatory frameworks have recently been established to help regulate the future of algorithmic work. For example, California just passed a law designed to govern and regulate transparency, fairness and safety around warehouse quota or monitoring systems. While this law deals specifically with warehouse distribution centers, as more algorithms are used to manage workforces, people’s day-to-day activities, and their pay, there will be increased scrutiny across the board.

The rise of algorithmic work regulations is forcing enterprise GRC capabilities to rethink their ML models’ risk and control structures, starting with making them explainable.

Explainable AI (XAI) is the concept that an ML model and its output must, at every single stage, be explained in a way that is interpretable or understandable to an average person. Making ML models explainable isn’t just a reaction to a regulatory requirement; XAI improves the end-user experience of a product or service, increases trust and ultimately improves quality.