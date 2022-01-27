DataPrivacyDay: Key GDPR Compliance Issues to Watch in the Artificial Intelligence Space

Organizations increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions in their day-to-day business operations. For example, many organizations rely on AI to continuously train algorithms and improve their products and services, using so-called machine learning (ML) models. Generally, these AI-driven solutions require the processing of significant amounts of personal data for the model’s own training, which is often not the purpose for which the personal data was originally collected. There is a clear tension between such further use of vast amounts of personal data and some of the key data protection principles outlined in privacy regulation.

Laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) aim to minimize the processing of individuals’ personal data to what is strictly necessary to achieve a specific, well-defined purpose. While the GDPR does not rule out the further use of personal data in connection with AI-driven solutions, businesses should consider a number of key GDPR compliance considerations when relying on AI-driven solutions.

First, there are certain GDPR challenges of a contractual nature that service providers need to address with their corporate customers. To further process the personal data received from a corporate customer to improve the service provider’s services using AI training and analysis, the customer agreement should clearly anticipate such further processing of personal data. In addition, the agreement should define each party's roles (controller vs. processor) and responsibilities in this respect. Furthermore, the agreement should address how individuals will be informed about the further AI-related processing of their personal data and, if necessary, how their consent will be obtained or how they will be given the ability to object prior to using their information to train ML models.

The UK’s Information Commissioner (ICO) has issued draft guidance on its AI auditing framework, taking the position that “if you initially process data on behalf of a client as part of providing them a service, but then process that same data from your clients to improve your own models, then, you are a controller for this processing.”

Similarly, the French Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL) has recently issued guidance on the further use of personal data by data processors. In its guidance, the CNIL does not rule out further use of personal data by data processors, but sets forth strict conditions that must be met. These conditions include, among others, that the corporate customer (i.e., the original controller) should give written authorization to the service provider after carrying out a compatibility test, which should assess whether the envisaged further use of the personal data is compatible with the original purpose for which it was collected. Furthermore, the original controller is deemed responsible for ensuring that individuals are informed about the further use of their personal data and can object.