Banning Ransomware Payments Will Do More Harm Than Good

It’s simple: we don’t seem to be able to stop ransomware attacks, so what if we banned ransomware payments?

The logic is that if organizations are forbidden from paying ransoms, the ransomware industry would be starved of easy money, and crumble. This is dangerously naive. Rather than a smart piece of lateral thinking, it fails to consider the effect ransomware has on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and would have many unintended consequences.

That hasn’t stopped some, including the US government, considering such a move. It’s a topic that comes around every few months, often after a big incident, and this time thanks to a comment from the former head of UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Ciaran Martin. But while it’s always tempting to do something rather than nothing, it’s worth thinking about what such a ban would mean.

A Two-Tier System

There’s a simple principle behind the idea of a ransom payments ban. If a group knows you cannot pay out, then you are much less likely to be targeted. A company banned from paying out is effectively the same as one with no means to pay out. There’s a reason why, in more traditional ransom situations, the target has a rich family to pay out. There’s no reason to ransom someone without the means to pay up.

If we consider this carefully, a ban would affect some businesses in different ways to others. For large multinational businesses, would the ban be effective at all? As regulation would only be effective within national borders, making it possible for multinationals to pay a ransom elsewhere if necessary.

Would this be enough for ransomware gangs to give up on smaller businesses and target larger corporations? Perhaps not. Bigger businesses tend to have much better cybersecurity protection, while SMEs are much less likely to have backups of vital data and systems.

In reality, they would still be a target, but one without an alternative path to recovering their data. While bigger businesses have the resources to stop an attack, and have options if something goes wrong, SMEs are more vulnerable and out of options.

What happens when a business cannot legally pay a ransom? One of two things – it will either go out of business or pay the ransom illegally. By driving this activity underground, the unintended consequences kick in.