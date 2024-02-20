Initial Ransomware Demands Jump 20% to $600,000 in 2023

Initial ransomware demands reached a median of $600,000 in 2023, a 20% rise on the previous year, according to a new report by Arctic Wolf. Several industries – energy & natural resources, retail and legal & government – received median demands of $1m or more per incident. The research highlighted a number of factors that cybercriminals base the size of their initial demand: The resources of the victim, based on its size and financial position

The victim organization’s industry, which influences their sensitivity to disruption and negative press

The impact of the attack on the victim’s operations

The extent of the victim’s insurance coverage

The ego and mood of the attacker

Median initial ransom demand by industry. Source: Arctic Wolf

The researchers found that the industry most commonly represented in ransomware group leak sites last year was manufacturing (708 posts on leak sites). The heavy targeting of this industry is likely due to manufacturers having little tolerance for production downtime. This sector was followed by business services (450), education & non-profit (321) and retail & wholesale (305) in representation on leak sites. The report noted that leak sites tend to be more likely to post data from victims that refuse to pay or are perceived by attackers as stalling. LockBit the Most Prominent Threat Actor A “handful” of ransomware variants dominated the threat landscape in 2023. The five groups encountered most often by Artic Wolf were BlackCat, LockBit 3.0, Akira, Royal and BlackBasta. LockBit 3.0 claimed the highest number of victims, more than double the amount of the next highest, BlackCat.

Top 10 ransomware groups by claimed victims. Source: Arctic Wolf