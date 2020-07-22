Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

Cloud-native threats continue to be one of the fastest growing trends of 2020. In my previous blog post I discussed GuLoader as an example - an evasive malware downloader abusing familiar cloud services like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive to retrieve the malicious payload. This downloader is growing in popularity to the extent that, up to 25% of all packed samples are now GuLoaders.

Ironically, the same report has also exposed CloudEye, an Italian company providing a front-end cover for Guloader.

This downloader is extremely flexible and evasive, making it suitable to distribute multiple payloads. GuLoader continues to be the preferred choice for cyber-criminals and has been used successfully in several recent campaigns, both targeted and opportunistic. Examples include NetWire and Nanocore Remote Access Tools, Hackbit ransomware (used as part of a targeted operation against mid-level employees across Austria, Switzerland and Germany), and a keylogger named “Mass Logger” – all of which demonstrate the wide spectrum of how this downloader can be used.

As well as distributing malware, cloud services are increasingly used to host phishing pages. This technique, called cloudphishing, has evolved considerably in the advent of COVID-19. The malicious actors are getting more and more creative and are launching campaigns with different levels of sophistication which are able to exploit cloud at multiple stages of the kill chain, creating a dangerous liaison among different cloud services.

According to the Q1 2020 Phishing Trends Report issued by the Anti Phishing Working Group, webmail and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) continue to be the most targeted phishing services, increasing to 33.5% from 30.8% in Q4 2019. This is, in part, is a consequence of the new landscape in which we operate, that has seen an exponential increase in remote working and, a corresponding growth in the adoption of cloud services (without proper end user training or education).

Unsurprisingly, cyber-criminals have quickly discovered ways to capitalize on this trend with some quite bizarre and paradoxical attack scenarios. This picture shows a very simple, rogue Microsoft OneDrive login page hosted on Google Forms - a “liaison dangereuse” between two of the most common and familiar cloud services.