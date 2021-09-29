DDoS Attacks 25th Anniversary: A Wake-Up Call

September 2021 is a milestone in the cybersecurity world. It marks the 25th anniversary of the first DDoS attack.

On September 06 1996, New York’s oldest commercial internet provider, Panix, experienced the first known SYN flood DDoS attack. A quarter of a century later, Russian internet giant Yandex reported the largest volumetric DDoS attack in the history of the internet, with a monstrous 22 million requests per second.

DDoS attacks have become more prevalent, more extensive, and more harmful. Now is the time for a wake-up call.

What Has Not Changed in 25 years?

It’s amazing how little has changed with DDoS attacks. They are still one of the easiest and cheapest ways to cause damage to a business and that is why they’ve remained so relevant. The following are three examples of what hasn’t changed.

Standard Proven Attack Mechanisms

DDoS attack techniques are effective, cheap, easy, and highly scalable. Bot networks remain the primary attack delivery mechanism because they are so readily available and cheap to hire. The increase in the size of bot networks and their compute power has been the force multiplier for DDoS attacks, which has seen them grow ~20% year over year. Most DDoS protection is now cloud based to address these larger attacks.

Soft Laws and Penalties, Slow Judiciary Process, Very Few Convictions

While laws exist to punish those who perpetrate DDoS attacks, effective enforcement and punishment remains an issue. As per the US Federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, DDoS attacks carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. But this does not seem to be a significant deterrent when a DDoS bad actor can make so much money with DDoS ransom attacks and the chances of being caught and prosecuted remain negligible. In 2020, there were more than 10 million DDoS attacks, but fewer than 10 attackers were sentenced.