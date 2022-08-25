Hack Backs: A Legitimate Tactic or Counter-Productive?

The prolific LockBit ransomware gang was subject to a DDoS attack that resulted in its data leak site being shut down temporarily, according to recent reports that emerged in mid-August 2022. Typically, it is threat-actors leveraging DDoS attacks as an easy, cheap and effective tactic, capable of causing enormous disruption and loss of business to victims. To witness a notorious cyber-criminal gang targeted in this way would likely have been satisfying to many who observe, and are impacted by, the damage groups like LockBit cause.

Reports of the DDoS attack came shortly after LockBit claimed responsibility for an attack on cybersecurity vendor Entrust in June, after which the gang failed to secure a ransom.

The company confirmed in July that threat actors had breached its network and exfiltrated data from its internal systems. Shortly after allegedly leaking data stolen from Entrust on August 19, LockBit’s leak site was disrupted by a DDoS attack, which it now appears to be recovering from.

Unsurprisingly, there are suggestions the two incidents are linked, with some surmising that the perpetrator of the DDoS strikes against LockBit were seeking revenge for the ransomware and/or preventing the stolen data from being leaked. However, at this time, there is no clear evidence showing who targeted LockBit.

“There is no tangible evidence that suggests Entrust was behind the retaliatory attack,” Tom Huckle, director of information security & compliance at BlueVoyant, told Infosecurity. “Despite the DDoS HTTPS requests seemingly pointing to the perpetrator being Entrust, this is merely circumstantial evidence and not definitive. This could be an unaffiliated company or individual working on behalf of Entrust, or it could be a rival to the LockBit gang using this as an opportunity to attack its infrastructure.”

Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting, concurred: “Just because a company’s name is mentioned as part of the message with the attack does not mean that company is actually behind the attack. As with all cyber-attacks, attribution is not as simple as it seems and more details and analysis are required to determine who is behind an attack.”

Nevertheless, it is likely that we will continue to see retaliatory attacks in the future, according to Victor Acin, labs manager at Outpost24, but this does not make them legitimate attacks.

Acin noted: “It is an understandable response to a cyber-attack, fight fire with fire, but that does not make it right. There’s a precedent of companies taking action against cyber-criminals after a breach; one of the most recent would be Nvidia’s. The company was breached in February this year by Lapsus$ and after the data was stolen, Nvidia allegedly struck back deploying ransomware encrypting the stolen data.”

Hack Backs

Clearly ‘hack backs’ are increasingly becoming a tool in the arsenal against threat actors. While we may be seeing a trend towards offensive cybersecurity and revenge attacks, those using these tactics must consider the potential implications of such approaches.

At the nation-state level the development of offensive cyber capabilities has become a serious consideration, with governments seeking to deter and, where necessary, strike back against cyber threat actors targeting critical infrastructure.

For example, the UK has recently created a National Cyber Force, which General Richard Barrons, former commander of Joint Forces Command, said provides a “new means of both deterring and punishing states that wish to do us harm.” Earlier in 2022, the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, reportedly warned Russia of retaliatory cyber-attacks if the Kremlin targets British networks following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

For organizations with significant cybersecurity expertise and wishing to take offensive action, DDoS attacks represent a relatively easy option to disrupt attackers’ operations. Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at ESET, told Infosecurity: “It is not unusual to see groups or even companies fight back with equally effective tactics such as a DDoS attack.”