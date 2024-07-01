Over Six Million Hit by Ransomware Breach at Infosys McCamish Systems

A cyber-attack on outsourcer Infosys McCamish Systems last year impacted more than six million customers, according to a new filing with data protection authorities.

The incident, which was first reported in February, was traced back to November 2023, according to the filing with the Maine Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“The in-depth cyber forensic investigation determined that unauthorized activity occurred between October 29, 2023, and November 2, 2023,” it read.

“The information impacted varies by individual but includes some or all of the following: Social Security Number, date of birth, medical treatment/record information, biometric data, email address and password, username and password, Driver’s License number or state ID number, financial account information, payment card information, passport number, tribal ID number, and US military ID number.”

The company, which provides outsourcing services to financial and insurance companies, said it began notifying customers about the breach on June 27 – months after it took place.

“With the assistance of third-party eDiscovery experts, retained through outside counsel, IMS proceeded to conduct a thorough and time-intensive review of the data at issue to identify the personal information subject to unauthorized access and acquisition and determine to whom the personal information relates,” it added.

“IMS has notified its impacted organizations of the incident and of the compromise of any personal information pertaining to them.”

IMS said it is offering 24 months of credit monitoring to affected customers, although it’s unaware of the stolen personal information having been fraudulently used.

According to original reports, notorious ransomware group LockBit was responsible for the breach, which encrypted over 2000 computers.

The stolen information will most likely be used for follow-on phishing and identity fraud attacks.