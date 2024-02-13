Bank of America Customers at Risk After Data Breach

Bank of America has alerted its customers about a recent data breach that occurred through one of its service providers, Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS), last year.

The breach has reportedly exposed personal information of individuals, including names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth and financial details such as account and credit card numbers.

The exact number of affected customers has not been disclosed by Bank of America. However, a recent notification letter from IMS to the Attorney General of Maine on behalf of Bank of America indicated that approximately 57,028 individuals were directly impacted.

In a letter to customers, IMS further reported that the breach occurred around November 3 2023, when unauthorized access was gained to their systems, affecting specific applications.

“Financial institutions, particularly banks, have long been prime targets for cybercriminals due to the vast amount of sensitive information they hold,” commented Erfan Shadabi, cybersecurity expert at comforte AG.

“This breach underscores the need for financial institutions to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity, embracing continuous monitoring and threat intelligence capabilities to detect and respond to threats in real-time.”