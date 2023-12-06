LockBit Remains Top Global Ransomware Threat

The LockBit ransomware strain continues to be the primary digital extortion threat to all regions, and almost all industries globally, according to a report by ZeroFox. Researchers found that LockBit was leveraged in more than a quarter of global ransomware and digital extortion (R&DE) attacks in the seven quarters analyzed from January 2022 to September 2023. This includes 30% of all R&DE attacks in Europe and 25% in North America during the period. However, ZeroFox said that the overall proportion of attacks that LockBit accounts for is on a downward trajectory. This is likely due to increasing diversification of the R&DE landscape, with ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) offerings lowering the barriers to entry for threat actors.

Source: ZeroFox Intelligence

LockBit Trends in North America The researchers noted that historically LockBit has been consistently under-deployed in attacks against North America compared to other regions, such as Europe. An average of 40% of LockBit victims were based in North America, but there is evidence this is on an upward trajectory, expected to reach 50% by the end of 2023. The industries most frequently targeted by LockBit in North America between January 2022 and September 2023 were manufacturing, construction, retail, legal & consulting and healthcare.

Source: ZeroFox Intelligence