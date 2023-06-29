LockBit Dominates Ransomware World, New Report Finds

The LockBit ransomware gang was found to be the most active in terms of total number of victims from January to May 2023 and has developed encryptors that specifically target Macs.

According to analysis in the Acronis Mid-Year Cyberthreats Report 2023 LockBit’s known victims totaled 280 (49% of the total reviewed) and included the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), Aguas do Porto and Wabtec Corporation.

Clop followed with 106 victims (19%), BalckCat/ALPHV with 74 (13%), Royal with 68 (12%) and Play with 43 (7%).

Read more: Royal Mail’s Attackers Linked to Russia-Backed LockBit

In its analysis Acronis noted that the LockBit gang has created encryptors targeting Macs for the first time, becoming one of the first major ransomware operations to specifically target macOS.

“As Macs are widely used in some countries, especially the US, we can expect devastating ransomware attacks in the future — an unwelcome surprise for the many Mac users who still believe they are effectively immune against malware,” the report notes.

The report also notes that ransomware variants are falling but businesses continue to lose data and money.